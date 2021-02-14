North Carolina 81, Pittsburgh 72

NORTH CAROLINA (10-8)
Bailey 6-14 10-11 22, Holesinska 2-10 2-2 6, Kelly 1-4 1-4 4, Ustby 3-9 1-2 8, Watts 5-14 6-6 19, Poole 3-4 0-0 6, Tshitenge 1-1 0-0 2, Todd-Williams 3-6 4-4 12, Young 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 26-31 81
PITTSBURGH (4-9)
Igbokwe 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 2-2 0-2 4, Everett 8-21 3-3 22, Green 2-7 0-0 5, Harris 5-9 4-4 14, Ezeja 1-3 0-3 2, Hayford 0-2 0-0 0, Strother 4-15 0-0 12, Exanor 1-4 0-0 2, Hueston 0-1 0-0 0, King 3-6 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-72 10-16 72
|North Carolina
|21
|21
|20
|19
|—
|81
|Pittsburgh
|13
|20
|15
|24
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_North Carolina 7-19 (Bailey 0-1, Holesinska 0-3, Kelly 1-2, Ustby 1-2, Watts 3-6, Todd-Williams 2-5), Pittsburgh 8-30 (Everett 3-9, Green 1-5, Strother 4-14, Exanor 0-2). Assists_North Carolina 17 (Holesinska 6), Pittsburgh 17 (Harris 7). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Ezeja. Rebounds_North Carolina 41 (Team 5-9), Pittsburgh 46 (Ezeja 4-6). Total Fouls_North Carolina 15, Pittsburgh 25. Technical Fouls_North Carolina Bailey 1, Pittsburgh Igbokwe 1. A_0.
