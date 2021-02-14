Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

North Carolina 81, Pittsburgh 72

By The Associated Press
February 14, 2021 5:29 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (10-8)

Bailey 6-14 10-11 22, Holesinska 2-10 2-2 6, Kelly 1-4 1-4 4, Ustby 3-9 1-2 8, Watts 5-14 6-6 19, Poole 3-4 0-0 6, Tshitenge 1-1 0-0 2, Todd-Williams 3-6 4-4 12, Young 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 26-31 81

PITTSBURGH (4-9)

Igbokwe 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 2-2 0-2 4, Everett 8-21 3-3 22, Green 2-7 0-0 5, Harris 5-9 4-4 14, Ezeja 1-3 0-3 2, Hayford 0-2 0-0 0, Strother 4-15 0-0 12, Exanor 1-4 0-0 2, Hueston 0-1 0-0 0, King 3-6 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-72 10-16 72

North Carolina 21 21 20 19 81
Pittsburgh 13 20 15 24 72

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 7-19 (Bailey 0-1, Holesinska 0-3, Kelly 1-2, Ustby 1-2, Watts 3-6, Todd-Williams 2-5), Pittsburgh 8-30 (Everett 3-9, Green 1-5, Strother 4-14, Exanor 0-2). Assists_North Carolina 17 (Holesinska 6), Pittsburgh 17 (Harris 7). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Ezeja. Rebounds_North Carolina 41 (Team 5-9), Pittsburgh 46 (Ezeja 4-6). Total Fouls_North Carolina 15, Pittsburgh 25. Technical Fouls_North Carolina Bailey 1, Pittsburgh Igbokwe 1. A_0.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden tours the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases