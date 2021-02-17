On Air: Encounter
North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 8:56 pm
NORTHEASTERN (9-8)

Eboigbodin 0-3 2-2 2, Strong 2-11 0-0 5, Stucke 5-11 0-0 14, Walker 8-15 7-9 27, Walters 1-6 0-0 2, Telfort 2-7 1-2 5, Nwagha 2-2 0-0 4, Emanga 1-2 0-0 3, Hadley 0-2 0-0 0, Cubrilo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 10-13 62.

NORTH CAROLINA (13-7)

Brooks 4-13 3-4 11, Bacot 4-9 1-2 9, Love 2-8 2-2 6, Walton 5-10 1-1 14, Black 1-2 0-0 2, Sharpe 7-14 1-1 15, Davis 0-4 4-4 4, Platek 4-5 0-0 9, Kessler 4-8 1-2 10, Farris 0-1 0-0 0, Lebo 1-1 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-75 13-16 82.

Halftime_North Carolina 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 10-30 (Walker 4-7, Stucke 4-8, Emanga 1-2, Strong 1-8, Hadley 0-1, Telfort 0-1, Walters 0-1, Eboigbodin 0-2), North Carolina 5-17 (Walton 3-7, Kessler 1-2, Platek 1-2, Black 0-1, Davis 0-1, Love 0-4). Rebounds_Northeastern 28 (Stucke, Nwagha 5), North Carolina 46 (Brooks 13). Assists_Northeastern 7 (Strong 2), North Carolina 20 (Love 9). Total Fouls_Northeastern 14, North Carolina 11.

