North Carolina 91, Duke 87

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 8:20 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (12-6)

Brooks 5-9 2-4 12, Bacot 6-12 4-7 16, Love 9-16 3-3 25, Walton 4-4 0-0 12, Black 4-4 3-4 12, Sharpe 5-5 1-4 11, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Platek 1-4 0-0 3, Kessler 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 13-22 91.

DUKE (7-7)

Hurt 3-6 0-0 7, Moore 6-9 2-3 15, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Roach 7-14 0-0 16, Steward 5-10 0-0 11, Goldwire 2-3 2-2 7, J.Johnson 6-12 0-0 14, Baker 4-8 0-0 11, Coleman 2-2 0-2 4, Brakefield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-67 4-7 87.

Halftime_North Carolina 41-39. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 10-15 (Walton 4-4, Love 4-5, Black 1-1, Platek 1-2, Davis 0-3), Duke 11-25 (Baker 3-7, J.Johnson 2-2, Roach 2-6, Goldwire 1-1, Steward 1-1, Moore 1-3, Hurt 1-4, Brakefield 0-1). Fouled Out_Hurt. Rebounds_North Carolina 35 (Sharpe 9), Duke 28 (Williams 8). Assists_North Carolina 20 (Love 7), Duke 23 (Roach, J.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_North Carolina 13, Duke 18.

