North Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 69

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 10:19 pm
NORTH DAKOTA (9-16)

Rebraca 8-18 1-2 17, Igbanugo 4-7 5-6 16, Ihenacho 4-7 0-0 9, Panoam 6-12 2-2 19, Sims 4-8 0-1 8, Sueker 3-3 2-2 8, Nero 1-4 0-0 2, Danielson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-59 12-15 81.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (3-19)

Pile 8-14 0-0 16, Akinwole 6-10 2-2 16, Ferrarini 1-7 0-0 2, Robinson 4-11 1-2 10, Smith 4-9 0-0 8, Booth 4-7 2-2 12, Luedtke 1-5 2-2 5, Brougham 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-8 69.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 44-38. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 9-24 (Panoam 5-7, Igbanugo 3-5, Ihenacho 1-3, Rebraca 0-2, Nero 0-3, Sims 0-4), Nebraska-Omaha 6-18 (Akinwole 2-2, Booth 2-4, Luedtke 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Smith 0-1, Ferrarini 0-4). Rebounds_North Dakota 39 (Rebraca 13), Nebraska-Omaha 21 (Pile, Akinwole, Robinson 5). Assists_North Dakota 15 (Ihenacho 6), Nebraska-Omaha 10 (Robinson 4). Total Fouls_North Dakota 14, Nebraska-Omaha 15. A_586 (7,500).

