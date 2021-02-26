On Air: Federal Tech Talk
North Texas 77, Marshall 65

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:50 pm
NORTH TEXAS (13-6)

Bell 6-7 3-6 15, Z.Simmons 7-10 0-0 14, Hamlet 3-14 2-2 10, McBride 2-4 0-1 4, Reese 8-11 2-3 21, Murray 0-0 4-4 4, Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Ousmane 2-2 2-2 6, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 14-20 77.

MARSHALL (12-6)

Anochili-Killen 1-1 0-2 2, Williams 1-6 2-2 5, Kinsey 5-11 2-2 12, Taylor 6-10 1-1 15, West 2-8 0-1 6, Beyers 4-10 4-5 14, Early 3-7 0-0 9, George 1-2 0-0 2, Miladinovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-13 65.

Halftime_North Texas 34-27. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 5-12 (Reese 3-5, Hamlet 2-5, Jones 0-1, McBride 0-1), Marshall 10-26 (Early 3-6, Taylor 2-4, West 2-4, Beyers 2-6, Williams 1-6). Rebounds_North Texas 35 (Bell, Reese 7), Marshall 20 (Beyers 10). Assists_North Texas 12 (Hamlet 3), Marshall 12 (West 5). Total Fouls_North Texas 15, Marshall 16. A_1,055 (9,048).

