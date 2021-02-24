Northwestern 67, Illinois 61

NORTHWESTERN (13-5)
Mott 3-6 2-4 8, Burton 4-10 12-12 20, Hamilton 3-10 0-2 6, Pulliam 8-21 2-4 19, Wood 1-5 3-6 5, Satterwhite 3-6 0-0 9, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 19-28 67
ILLINOIS (3-16)
Myles 4-6 3-4 11, Rubin 2-4 1-3 5, Nye 4-11 0-0 11, Peebles 5-11 3-4 15, Terry 1-3 0-0 2, Porter 1-2 0-0 2, Robins 0-0 0-0 0, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, Ephraim 0-1 0-0 0, Amusan 5-8 1-2 15, McQueen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-46 8-13 61
|Northwestern
|9
|22
|19
|17
|—
|67
|Illinois
|19
|3
|14
|25
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 4-16 (Burton 0-3, Hamilton 0-2, Pulliam 1-4, Satterwhite 3-5, Morris 0-2), Illinois 9-20 (Nye 3-7, Peebles 2-5, Terry 0-1, Ephraim 0-1, Amusan 4-6). Assists_Northwestern 13 (Burton 5), Illinois 17 (Peebles 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 31 (Wood 5-7), Illinois 34 (Myles 3-12). Total Fouls_Northwestern 14, Illinois 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments