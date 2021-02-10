Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 67

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

NORTHWESTERN ST. (6-14)

Gregg 7-10 1-2 15, Owens 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Massner 3-6 0-1 6, Reed 3-4 2-2 10, White 5-10 0-0 11, Coleman 5-7 1-2 11, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Teasett 2-4 1-2 5, Roberson 0-2 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 29-51 7-13 68.

INCARNATE WORD (8-9)

Bracamonte 3-6 0-0 8, Ezedinma 3-3 0-0 6, Balentine 3-5 0-0 6, Swaby 4-6 2-2 12, Willis 8-16 0-0 20, Larsson 4-9 2-2 10, Lutz 2-4 0-0 5, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Van Vlerah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 4-4 67.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 3-10 (Reed 2-3, White 1-2, Jones 0-1, Massner 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-1, Roberson 0-2), Incarnate Word 9-19 (Willis 4-7, Swaby 2-4, Bracamonte 2-5, Lutz 1-3). Fouled Out_Larsson. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 25 (Massner 9), Incarnate Word 21 (Swaby 5). Assists_Northwestern St. 13 (Jones, Massner 3), Incarnate Word 15 (Balentine, Swaby 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 12, Incarnate Word 17. A_176 (2,000).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery