On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Northwestern St. 86, Houston Baptist 80

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-14)

Iyeyemi 4-5 2-4 10, Janacek 1-5 0-0 3, Long 5-9 0-0 14, Tse 4-6 6-6 14, Castro 6-15 1-1 13, Dalton 2-3 0-0 5, Boothman 2-8 2-2 7, Pierre 2-5 3-4 7, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, McKenzie 2-3 1-2 5, Gomes 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 15-19 80.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (8-14)

Gregg 4-9 0-0 8, Owens 2-3 2-2 6, Jones 3-3 2-3 8, Massner 6-11 2-3 17, Reed 1-5 0-2 3, Teasett 8-11 2-4 25, White 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 3-7 2-4 8, Roberson 0-3 3-6 3, Zelenbaba 2-4 0-1 6, Chougkaz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 13-25 86.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 7-26 (Long 4-8, Dalton 1-1, Boothman 1-4, Janacek 1-4, Tse 0-1, Lee 0-2, Pierre 0-2, Castro 0-4), Northwestern St. 13-25 (Teasett 7-9, Massner 3-5, Zelenbaba 2-2, Reed 1-3, Chougkaz 0-1, White 0-2, Roberson 0-3). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 36 (Castro 10), Northwestern St. 37 (Massner 10). Assists_Houston Baptist 12 (Dalton 4), Northwestern St. 17 (Gregg, Massner, Teasett, White 3). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 16, Northwestern St. 18. A_725 (3,900).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species