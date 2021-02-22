On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Notre Dame 59, Pittsburgh 48

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 10:41 pm
NOTRE DAME (9-8)

Westbeld 7-15 5-5 20, Vaughn 0-4 0-2 0, Mabrey 4-13 0-0 10, Peoples 2-6 1-2 6, Walker 3-7 4-4 11, Cosgrove 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 5-10 0-0 10, Abdur-Rahim 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-59 10-13 59

PITTSBURGH (5-11)

Igbokwe 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 3-9 1-6 7, Everett 4-11 0-0 10, Green 1-2 0-0 3, Hayford 0-5 0-0 0, Ezeja 1-2 0-2 2, Strother 2-7 0-0 6, Clesca 2-5 0-2 5, Exanor 2-6 0-0 5, Hueston 1-3 2-3 4, King 2-5 0-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-58 3-15 48

Notre Dame 13 17 13 16 59
Pittsburgh 9 11 11 17 48

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 5-15 (Westbeld 1-2, Mabrey 2-8, Peoples 1-1, Walker 1-3, Miles 0-1), Pittsburgh 7-23 (Everett 2-7, Green 1-2, Hayford 0-2, Strother 2-7, Clesca 1-2, Exanor 1-3). Assists_Notre Dame 12 (Walker 3), Pittsburgh 14 (Hayford 4). Fouled Out_Notre Dame Vaughn. Rebounds_Notre Dame 43 (Westbeld 5-11), Pittsburgh 40 (Brown 3-4). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 12, Pittsburgh 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_500.

