Notre Dame 79, Wake Forest 58

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 6:50 pm
WAKE FOREST (5-8)

Massoud 2-11 2-3 8, Mucius 5-11 2-3 14, Oguama 6-12 1-2 13, Antonio 0-5 0-0 0, Williamson 3-11 0-0 8, Whitt 2-6 0-0 6, Neath 1-3 0-0 3, Okpomo 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Wilkins 1-1 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 5-8 58.

NOTRE DAME (7-9)

Durham 7-9 4-5 18, Laszewski 2-6 2-2 6, Goodwin 4-11 1-1 10, Hubb 4-11 0-0 10, Wertz 3-7 0-0 9, Ryan 5-9 0-0 13, Djogo 4-5 0-0 9, Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Zona 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-61 7-8 79.

Halftime_Notre Dame 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 9-23 (Mucius 2-3, Whitt 2-3, Williamson 2-4, Massoud 2-6, Neath 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Antonio 0-5), Notre Dame 10-23 (Ryan 3-5, Wertz 3-5, Hubb 2-6, Djogo 1-2, Goodwin 1-3, Durham 0-1, Laszewski 0-1). Rebounds_Wake Forest 30 (Oguama 6), Notre Dame 42 (Laszewski 10). Assists_Wake Forest 12 (Williamson 4), Notre Dame 18 (Hubb 10). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 10, Notre Dame 10. A_123 (9,149).

