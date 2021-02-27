On Air: What's Working in Washington
Odigie scores 15 to lead UTEP over Charlotte 70-47

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 8:25 pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Efe Odigie and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece and UTEP easily beat Charlotte 70-47 on Saturday.

Tydus Verhoeven added 10 points for UTEP (11-10, 7-8 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Christian Agnew had six rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 12 points for the 49ers (9-12, 5-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 10 points. Brice had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

