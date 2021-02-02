Trending:
Ohio 83, Cent. Michigan 69

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 7:15 pm
OHIO (11-6)

Roderick 5-13 0-0 12, Vander Plas 5-6 0-0 13, Wilson 7-7 0-0 14, McDay 4-5 4-4 12, Sears 3-6 5-6 11, Preston 8-16 0-1 17, Mil.Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Granger 0-1 0-0 0, McMurray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 9-11 83.

CENT. MICHIGAN (6-11)

Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Beachler 3-5 0-0 9, Broadway 8-16 7-8 26, Lane 0-4 0-0 0, Murray 4-12 2-2 10, Huffman 5-12 4-4 17, Bissainthe 3-10 1-2 7, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 14-16 69.

Halftime_Ohio 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 6-25 (Vander Plas 3-4, Roderick 2-9, Preston 1-5, McDay 0-1, Sears 0-2, Mil.Brown 0-4), Cent. Michigan 9-26 (Beachler 3-4, Broadway 3-8, Huffman 3-8, Lane 0-2, Bissainthe 0-4). Rebounds_Ohio 37 (Preston 11), Cent. Michigan 24 (Muhammad, Broadway 6). Assists_Ohio 15 (Preston 6), Cent. Michigan 9 (Lane 4). Total Fouls_Ohio 16, Cent. Michigan 11. A_75 (5,300).

