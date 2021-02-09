Trending:
Oklahoma 67, Iowa St. 61

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 10:18 pm
IOWA ST. (12-8)

Scott 6-9 0-0 14, Donarski 0-5 0-2 0, Feuerbach 1-6 0-0 3, Ashley Joens 8-14 3-4 20, Ryan 3-10 0-2 7, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Wise 0-3 0-0 0, Aubrey Joens 6-13 1-2 17, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 4-10 61

OKLAHOMA (7-9)

Gregory 5-11 4-4 15, Robertson 1-14 2-2 4, Tot 5-10 1-2 14, Veitenheimer 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 13-21 0-3 27, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Vann 3-5 1-1 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 8-12 67

Iowa St. 8 20 15 18 61
Oklahoma 18 17 18 14 67

3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 9-35 (Scott 2-3, Donarski 0-4, Feuerbach 1-3, Joens 1-3, Ryan 1-6, Johnson 0-3, Wise 0-2, Joens 4-11), Oklahoma 5-23 (Gregory 1-3, Robertson 0-9, Tot 3-6, Veitenheimer 0-4, Williams 1-1). Assists_Iowa St. 14 (Ryan 7), Oklahoma 10 (Williams 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa St. 43 (Joens 3-10), Oklahoma 38 (Gregory 3-7). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 14, Oklahoma 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_678.

