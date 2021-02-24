Oklahoma 76, TCU 60

OKLAHOMA (9-10)
Gregory 5-10 4-4 16, Robertson 10-16 2-2 28, Tot 3-8 0-0 6, Veitenheimer 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 5-9 2-2 12, Simpson 0-0 2-2 2, Vann 3-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 10-10 76
TCU (8-12)
Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Diggs 7-10 3-4 17, Heard 4-11 1-1 9, Holmes 2-11 0-0 6, Jackson 2-7 0-2 5, Yummy Morris 2-5 3-3 7, Patricia Morris 0-0 1-2 1, Mokwuah 3-3 2-5 8, Germond 1-3 0-0 3, Conn 1-1 1-2 4, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 11-19 60
|Oklahoma
|16
|23
|16
|21
|—
|76
|TCU
|13
|8
|18
|21
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 10-30 (Gregory 2-6, Robertson 6-11, Tot 0-2, Veitenheimer 0-4, Williams 0-1, Vann 2-6), TCU 5-22 (Berry 0-1, Diggs 0-1, Heard 0-2, Holmes 2-11, Jackson 1-3, Germond 1-2, Conn 1-1, Schmidt 0-1). Assists_Oklahoma 17 (Veitenheimer 6), TCU 11 (Diggs 4). Fouled Out_Oklahoma Veitenheimer. Rebounds_Oklahoma 33 (Williams 2-8), TCU 32 (Morris 3-4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 19, TCU 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_854.
