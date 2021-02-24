Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Oklahoma 76, TCU 60

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA (9-10)

Gregory 5-10 4-4 16, Robertson 10-16 2-2 28, Tot 3-8 0-0 6, Veitenheimer 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 5-9 2-2 12, Simpson 0-0 2-2 2, Vann 3-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 10-10 76

TCU (8-12)

Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Diggs 7-10 3-4 17, Heard 4-11 1-1 9, Holmes 2-11 0-0 6, Jackson 2-7 0-2 5, Yummy Morris 2-5 3-3 7, Patricia Morris 0-0 1-2 1, Mokwuah 3-3 2-5 8, Germond 1-3 0-0 3, Conn 1-1 1-2 4, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 11-19 60

Oklahoma 16 23 16 21 76
TCU 13 8 18 21 60

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 10-30 (Gregory 2-6, Robertson 6-11, Tot 0-2, Veitenheimer 0-4, Williams 0-1, Vann 2-6), TCU 5-22 (Berry 0-1, Diggs 0-1, Heard 0-2, Holmes 2-11, Jackson 1-3, Germond 1-2, Conn 1-1, Schmidt 0-1). Assists_Oklahoma 17 (Veitenheimer 6), TCU 11 (Diggs 4). Fouled Out_Oklahoma Veitenheimer. Rebounds_Oklahoma 33 (Williams 2-8), TCU 32 (Morris 3-4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 19, TCU 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_854.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species