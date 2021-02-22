Trending:
Oklahoma St. 74, No. 18 Texas Tech 69, OT

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 11:33 pm
TEXAS TECH (14-8)

Santos-Silva 4-6 0-0 8, Edwards 2-5 0-0 5, McClung 7-16 2-2 17, McCullar 5-10 1-2 12, Peavy 2-7 0-0 4, Shannon 6-16 5-8 18, Nadolny 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-66 8-12 69.

OKLAHOMA ST. (15-6)

Ka.Boone 6-10 6-10 18, Anderson 5-12 6-6 16, Cunningham 8-13 3-4 20, Walker 1-3 0-2 2, B.Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Likekele 1-1 0-2 2, Moncrieffe 2-4 3-4 7, Ke.Boone 1-1 2-2 5, Flavors 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 22-32 74.

Halftime_Texas Tech 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 5-15 (Benson 1-1, Edwards 1-1, McCullar 1-1, McClung 1-5, Shannon 1-5, Nadolny 0-1, Smith 0-1), Oklahoma St. 2-12 (Ke.Boone 1-1, Cunningham 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Walker 0-2, B.Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Texas Tech 31 (Santos-Silva 9), Oklahoma St. 34 (Ka.Boone 7). Assists_Texas Tech 11 (Edwards, Nadolny 3), Oklahoma St. 9 (Likekele 3). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 24, Oklahoma St. 13. A_3,350 (13,611).

