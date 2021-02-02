Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Oklahoma St. 82, Kansas 55

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS (6-8)

Stephens 1-5 2-2 4, Ajekwu 2-3 1-1 5, Franklin 3-8 2-2 10, Kersgieter 5-15 6-6 17, Thomas 1-8 0-0 2, Chatzileonti 2-6 0-0 4, Prater 0-0 0-0 0, Brosseau 2-10 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 3, Vuksic 0-0 0-0 0, Jessen 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 11-11 55

OKLAHOMA ST. (13-5)

Collins 3-7 0-0 6, Mack 8-15 3-5 19, Asberry 5-12 2-2 15, Fields 2-7 1-2 7, Keys 7-10 1-2 19, De Lapp 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 1-2 2-2 4, Sarr 0-0 1-2 1, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Notoa 2-7 1-2 7, Udoumoh 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 11-17 82

Kansas 14 12 9 20 55
Oklahoma St. 10 21 22 29 82

3-Point Goals_Kansas 6-24 (Franklin 2-3, Kersgieter 1-7, Thomas 0-3, Brosseau 2-8, Mitchell 1-3), Oklahoma St. 11-23 (Asberry 3-7, Fields 2-4, Keys 4-6, Notoa 2-6). Assists_Kansas 13 (Franklin 5), Oklahoma St. 21 (Asberry 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 36 (Chatzileonti 4-9), Oklahoma St. 44 (Mack 7-19). Total Fouls_Kansas 14, Oklahoma St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,621.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover