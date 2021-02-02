Oklahoma St. 82, Kansas 55

KANSAS (6-8)
Stephens 1-5 2-2 4, Ajekwu 2-3 1-1 5, Franklin 3-8 2-2 10, Kersgieter 5-15 6-6 17, Thomas 1-8 0-0 2, Chatzileonti 2-6 0-0 4, Prater 0-0 0-0 0, Brosseau 2-10 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 3, Vuksic 0-0 0-0 0, Jessen 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 11-11 55
OKLAHOMA ST. (13-5)
Collins 3-7 0-0 6, Mack 8-15 3-5 19, Asberry 5-12 2-2 15, Fields 2-7 1-2 7, Keys 7-10 1-2 19, De Lapp 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 1-2 2-2 4, Sarr 0-0 1-2 1, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Notoa 2-7 1-2 7, Udoumoh 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 11-17 82
|Kansas
|14
|12
|9
|20
|—
|55
|Oklahoma St.
|10
|21
|22
|29
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Kansas 6-24 (Franklin 2-3, Kersgieter 1-7, Thomas 0-3, Brosseau 2-8, Mitchell 1-3), Oklahoma St. 11-23 (Asberry 3-7, Fields 2-4, Keys 4-6, Notoa 2-6). Assists_Kansas 13 (Franklin 5), Oklahoma St. 21 (Asberry 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 36 (Chatzileonti 4-9), Oklahoma St. 44 (Mack 7-19). Total Fouls_Kansas 14, Oklahoma St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,621.
