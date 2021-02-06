Trending:
Oklahoma St. 91, Oklahoma 64

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA (6-9)

Gregory 2-7 3-4 9, Robertson 3-9 0-0 9, Tot 2-5 0-0 5, Veitenheimer 2-9 0-0 6, Williams 10-22 8-13 29, Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, Vann 3-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 11-17 64

OKLAHOMA ST. (14-5)

Collins 5-6 0-0 10, Mack 12-17 2-3 26, Asberry 7-21 2-2 22, Fields 3-7 4-6 13, Keys 2-6 0-1 5, De Lapp 1-1 0-0 2, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Sarr 0-1 0-0 0, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 1-1 0-0 3, Notoa 4-6 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-67 8-12 91

Oklahoma 15 14 8 27 64
Oklahoma St. 18 29 21 23 91

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 9-22 (Gregory 2-3, Robertson 3-9, Tot 1-1, Veitenheimer 2-7, Williams 1-1, Vann 0-1), Oklahoma St. 13-26 (Asberry 6-11, Fields 3-6, Keys 1-5, Dennis 1-1, Notoa 2-3). Assists_Oklahoma 9 (Tot 7), Oklahoma St. 24 (Mack 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma 30 (Vann 3-4), Oklahoma St. 44 (Mack 6-18). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 10, Oklahoma St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,219.

