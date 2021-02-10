Trending:
Old Dominion 78, Charlotte 76, OT

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 8:50 pm
OLD DOMINION (10-5)

Ezikpe 10-11 2-5 22, Reece 2-4 1-2 6, Curry 7-13 7-8 21, Green 0-3 2-2 2, Oliver 4-5 0-0 9, Hunter 0-2 1-2 1, Trice 5-7 2-6 12, Long 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 29-47 17-27 78.

CHARLOTTE (9-10)

Supica 0-1 0-0 0, Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Matos 5-11 1-2 14, Shepherd 2-6 5-6 10, Young 11-19 2-2 26, Williams 5-8 0-0 13, Garcia 2-6 0-0 4, Rissetto 3-4 1-2 7, Folkes 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 9-12 76.

Halftime_Charlotte 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 3-12 (Long 1-2, Oliver 1-2, Reece 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Green 0-2, Curry 0-3), Charlotte 9-19 (Williams 3-4, Matos 3-8, Young 2-4, Shepherd 1-1, Garcia 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 24 (Reece 6), Charlotte 27 (Supica 5). Assists_Old Dominion 17 (Curry 5), Charlotte 16 (Cannon 5). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 9, Charlotte 20.

