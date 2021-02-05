On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Old Dominion 82, Marshall 81

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:39 pm
MARSHALL (9-5)

Anochili-Killen 5-6 6-9 16, Williams 3-8 0-2 9, Kinsey 8-13 5-7 22, Taylor 3-7 0-0 8, West 4-11 0-0 9, Beyers 4-7 3-3 13, Early 0-4 1-2 1, George 1-2 1-4 3, Miladinovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 16-27 81.

OLD DOMINION (9-4)

Ezikpe 7-12 2-3 16, Reece 6-15 4-6 16, Green 4-8 0-0 9, Hunter 4-9 0-0 8, Long 2-8 2-3 6, Pilavios 3-3 0-0 7, Trice 9-19 2-2 20, Strother 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-76 10-14 82.

Halftime_Marshall 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 9-24 (Williams 3-7, Taylor 2-3, Beyers 2-4, Kinsey 1-1, West 1-5, Early 0-4), Old Dominion 2-13 (Pilavios 1-1, Green 1-3, Ezikpe 0-1, Reece 0-1, Long 0-2, Strother 0-2, Hunter 0-3). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Marshall 25 (Williams 6), Old Dominion 47 (Trice 13). Assists_Marshall 17 (West 10), Old Dominion 17 (Green 5). Total Fouls_Marshall 15, Old Dominion 20. A_250 (8,472).

