Sports News

On the PGA Tour, the stars come out in Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 9:48 am
2 min read
      

PGA TOUR

GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Riviera CC. Yardage: 7,322. Par: 71.

Prize money: $9.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.67 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Adam Scott.

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Daniel Berger won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Notes: The tournament again promises to be the strongest of any regular PGA Tour event, with eight players from the top 10 in the world. … Tiger Woods is the tournament host and will not be playing as he recovers from a fifth back surgery. Riviera is the course Woods has played the most times (11) without ever winning. … Dustin Johnson has won or been runner-up in seven of his last nine tournaments worldwide. … Tyrrell Hatton of England and Webb Simpson are the only players from the top 10 not playing. Hatton has a World Golf Championship next week in Florida, followed by his title defense at Bay Hill and then The Players Championship. … Jordan Spieth was the co-leader and the leader after 54 holes at the last two tournaments. He tied for fourth in Phoenix and tied for third at Pebble Beach. … Willie Mack III is playing on the Charlie Sifford exemption. He also played at Torrey Pines by filling in for Kamaiu Johnson after a positive coronavirus test. … The top 50 in the world ranking this week are eligible for next week’s World Golf Championship in Florida. Among those still not eligible are Spieth and Rickie Fowler. The top 50 from this week already are including Woods, Will Zalatoris and Bubba Watson.

Next week: World Golf Championship in Florida and Puerto Rico Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

LECOM SUNCOAST CLASSIC

Site: Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Course: Lakewood National GC (Commander). Yardage: 7,161. Par: 71.

Prize money: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Andrew Novak.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last tournament: Trey Mullinax won the Orange Country National Championship.

Next tournament: Chitimacha Louisiana Open on March 18-21.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Jessica Korda won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Next week: Gainbridge LPGA.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jessica Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International.

Next tournament: World Golf Championship in Florida.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Online: https: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Next tournament: Cologuard Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

