Oregon St. 68, Washington St. 66

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 8:25 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON ST. (11-8)

Rodman 5-10 0-0 14, Abogidi 5-10 2-2 12, Jackson 2-3 2-2 6, Bonton 2-14 2-3 7, Williams 5-13 2-2 12, Rapp 5-7 2-2 15, Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Chatfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 10-11 66.

OREGON ST. (10-7)

Alatishe 3-4 0-0 6, Silva 3-6 0-0 6, Lucas 4-7 3-4 12, Reichle 3-4 3-4 11, Thompson 3-10 6-7 12, Hunt 1-2 3-4 6, Calloo 2-7 1-2 6, Andela 1-2 4-6 6, Franklin 0-0 2-2 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-43 23-31 68.

Halftime_Washington St. 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 8-24 (Rodman 4-7, Rapp 3-5, Bonton 1-4, Abogidi 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3, Williams 0-3), Oregon St. 5-13 (Reichle 2-3, Calloo 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Lucas 1-3, Thompson 0-3). Fouled Out_Abogidi. Rebounds_Washington St. 32 (Rodman, Abogidi 7), Oregon St. 26 (Alatishe 7). Assists_Washington St. 14 (Bonton 8), Oregon St. 14 (Hunt 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 26, Oregon St. 15.

