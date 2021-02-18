Trending:
Oregon St. 74, Utah 56

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:33 pm
UTAH (9-9)

Allen 9-17 6-6 24, Battin 2-8 0-0 6, Carlson 5-7 5-5 16, Larsson 0-2 0-0 0, Plummer 1-11 2-2 4, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Thioune 3-4 0-0 6, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Kellier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 13-13 56.

OREGON ST. (11-10)

Alatishe 9-14 1-1 19, Silva 1-3 0-0 2, Lucas 2-11 4-4 10, Reichle 1-4 2-2 5, Thompson 8-15 8-8 25, Hunt 1-5 0-0 2, Andela 3-3 1-2 7, Calloo 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 16-17 74.

Halftime_Oregon St. 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Utah 3-18 (Battin 2-7, Carlson 1-1, Brenchley 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Martinez 0-1, Plummer 0-7), Oregon St. 4-18 (Lucas 2-7, Reichle 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Alatishe 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Silver 0-1). Fouled Out_Martinez, Andela. Rebounds_Utah 26 (Allen 9), Oregon St. 35 (Alatishe 9). Assists_Utah 11 (Allen 5), Oregon St. 18 (Thompson 8). Total Fouls_Utah 18, Oregon St. 15.

