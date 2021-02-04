Trending:
Oregon St. 91, Washington 71

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (3-13)

Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 3-3 0-0 6, Bey 2-6 8-8 13, Green 1-7 0-0 2, Stevenson 5-11 4-4 14, Tsohonis 8-13 4-4 22, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Bajema 1-3 4-6 6, Sorn 0-2 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-22 71.

OREGON ST. (9-7)

Alatishe 7-13 1-2 15, Silva 6-7 2-2 14, Lucas 6-12 2-3 19, Reichle 4-9 7-7 17, Thompson 6-12 1-1 16, Calloo 2-6 2-2 7, Tucker 0-1 1-2 1, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Silver 0-2 0-0 0, Andela 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 16-19 91.

Halftime_Oregon St. 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Washington 5-20 (Wright 2-3, Tsohonis 2-4, Bey 1-2, Bajema 0-2, Green 0-4, Stevenson 0-5), Oregon St. 11-24 (Lucas 5-9, Thompson 3-7, Reichle 2-4, Calloo 1-2, Silver 0-2). Fouled Out_Silva. Rebounds_Washington 30 (Sorn 6), Oregon St. 27 (Alatishe 11). Assists_Washington 10 (Bey, Green, Stevenson 2), Oregon St. 25 (Reichle 8). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Oregon St. 21.

