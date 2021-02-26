Oregon State (12-11, 9-9) vs. Stanford (14-10, 10-8)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State seeks revenge on Stanford after dropping the first matchup in Corvallis. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 4, when the Cardinal shot 51.9 percent from the field while holding Oregon State to just 34.8 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Beavers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Thompson has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has an assist on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) over its past three outings while Oregon State has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is ranked second in the Pac-12 with an average of 70.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Cardinal have raised that total to 72.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

