Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Orlando City soccer player arrested on sexual assault charge

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 9:23 am
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A player for the Orlando City Soccer Club and his brother are accused of sexually assaulting a woman, sheriff’s investigators said.

Jonathan Suarez-Cortes, 24, was arrested Tuesday night near Orlando, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The team said in a statement officials learned of its player’s arrest late Tuesday and are gathering more information.

“No further comment will be provided by the club until additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete,” the statement said.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sheriff’s investigators said the deputies responded on Monday afternoon after a woman said she had been sexually assaulted by two men the previous afternoon. A special investigations detective took over the case and authorities were able to identify Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and his brother Rafael Suarez Jr. as suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

Suárez-Cortés, 24, is a defender for Orlando City, acquired on loan from Querétaro FC earlier this month, according to the team’s roster.

The men are being held in the Osceola County Jail. Lawyers for them were not available on jail records.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species