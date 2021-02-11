On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pacific 84, Portland 57

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND (6-13)

Davis 3-10 0-0 9, Henn 4-6 2-2 13, Dasher 4-7 1-3 10, Jones 2-5 2-2 7, Triplett 0-3 0-0 0, Ferebee 1-4 1-2 3, Fahrensohn 0-3 0-0 0, Griffith 0-3 4-4 4, Watson 2-6 0-1 6, Seymour 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Curtiss 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 18-49 11-16 57.

PACIFIC (6-5)

Bailey 8-13 1-2 21, Bell 8-12 0-0 18, Crockrell 3-6 0-0 6, Finstuen 3-5 5-6 11, Jenkins 3-8 2-2 8, Price-Noel 0-4 0-0 0, Moore 4-6 0-0 10, Green 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 2-4 2-2 7, Hampshire 0-1 0-0 0, Salazar 0-0 0-0 0, Shadd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 11-14 84.

Halftime_Pacific 45-28. 3-Point Goals_Portland 10-26 (Henn 3-5, Davis 3-6, Watson 2-6, Dasher 1-1, Jones 1-2, Griffith 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-2, Triplett 0-3), Pacific 9-23 (Bailey 4-7, Moore 2-2, Bell 2-4, Brown 1-3, Green 0-1, Jenkins 0-3, Price-Noel 0-3). Rebounds_Portland 23 (Dasher, Jones, Griffith 4), Pacific 38 (Bell 9). Assists_Portland 10 (Ferebee 3), Pacific 20 (Crockrell 8). Total Fouls_Portland 17, Pacific 19.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery