Parham carries VMI over UNC Greensboro 88-77

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 25 points and Kamdyn Curfman added 20 as VMI beat UNC Greensboro 88-77 on Wednesday night.

Myles Lewis added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jake Stephens had 14 points and six assists for VMI (12-10, 7-6 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Isaiah Miller had 19 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 10-4). Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and Kaleb Hunter had 10.

The Keydets evened the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated VMI 76-59 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

