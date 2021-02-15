Parma extends winless run with 2-1 loss at Verona in Serie A

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Parma extended its winless streak to 13 games in Serie A with a 2-1 loss at Hellas Verona on Monday that deepened its relegation worries.

Parma has lost nine of its past 10 league matches, drawing the other, to leave it second from bottom of the Serie A standings, four points from safety.

Verona had lost three of its past four matches and Parma took the lead in the eighth minute when Juraj Kucka converted a penalty after Yann Karamoh had been brought down by goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

But Verona was level just five minutes later as Parma midfielder Alberto Grassi turned Federico Dimarco’s shot into his own net.

Both sides came close to going in front before Antonín Barák scored the winner when he headed in a corner in the 61st.

