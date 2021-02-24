Penn St. 69, No. 15 Ohio St. 67

OHIO ST. (13-5)
Juhasz 10-16 1-3 21, Patty 5-10 0-1 10, Miller 2-11 0-2 5, Poole 1-4 4-4 7, Sheldon 6-16 5-6 19, Beacham 0-0 2-2 2, Harris 1-5 1-2 3, Hutcherson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 13-20 67
PENN ST. (9-11)
Camden 1-7 0-0 2, Beverley 9-11 0-1 21, Burke 1-7 0-0 3, Hagans 0-4 2-2 2, Marisa 6-16 5-6 17, Cash 8-16 0-0 16, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Sabel 2-4 2-2 8, Donovan 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-66 9-11 69
|Ohio St.
|18
|12
|22
|15
|—
|67
|Penn St.
|13
|18
|20
|18
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 4-20 (Juhasz 0-3, Patty 0-1, Miller 1-3, Poole 1-3, Sheldon 2-7, Harris 0-3), Penn St. 6-23 (Camden 0-4, Beverley 3-4, Burke 1-7, Hagans 0-1, Marisa 0-3, Garcia 0-1, Sabel 2-3). Assists_Ohio St. 14 (Poole 7), Penn St. 17 (Marisa 8). Fouled Out_Penn St. Burke. Rebounds_Ohio St. 43 (Miller 6-7), Penn St. 37 (Marisa 3-8). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 11, Penn St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_201.
