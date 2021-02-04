Penn St. 85, Nebraska 74

NEBRASKA (9-6)
Cravens 3-6 0-0 6, Cain 10-17 1-3 21, Haiby 4-14 0-0 10, Porter 2-8 1-2 6, Scoggin 4-9 0-0 11, Bourne 3-11 2-6 9, Cayton 1-3 0-1 2, Brown 3-4 0-0 9, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-72 4-12 74
PENN ST. (7-7)
Camden 2-6 1-1 5, Beverley 1-5 2-2 5, Burke 4-11 2-2 13, Hagans 3-6 4-4 10, Marisa 4-19 7-8 17, Cash 9-16 8-13 27, Garcia 1-1 0-0 3, Sabel 1-3 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-67 26-32 85
|Nebraska
|12
|28
|18
|16
|—
|74
|Penn St.
|20
|24
|15
|26
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 10-27 (Haiby 2-6, Porter 1-5, Scoggin 3-7, Bourne 1-4, Cayton 0-1, Brown 3-4), Penn St. 9-30 (Camden 0-3, Beverley 1-3, Burke 3-9, Hagans 0-1, Marisa 2-9, Cash 1-1, Garcia 1-1, Sabel 1-3). Assists_Nebraska 21 (Haiby 5), Penn St. 15 (Marisa 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 41 (Haiby 4-8), Penn St. 50 (Cash 6-19). Total Fouls_Nebraska 21, Penn St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_175.
