Penn State looks for home win vs Nebraska

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) vs. Penn State (7-9, 4-8)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks for its sixth straight win over Nebraska at Bryce Jordan Center. The last victory for the Cornhuskers at Penn State was a 68-64 win on Jan. 19, 2013.

STEPPING UP: Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen have led the Cornhuskers. Banton is averaging 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Allen is putting up 15.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Nittany Lions have been led by juniors Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones, who are averaging 13.9 and 14.8 per game, respectively.DOMINANT DALANO: Banton has connected on 23.9 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

TWO STREAKS: Nebraska has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59.6 points and allowing 80 points during those contests. Penn State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is ranked first among Big Ten teams with an average of 72.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

