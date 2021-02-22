Penn State looks to end streak vs Nebraska

Penn State (7-12, 4-11) vs. Nebraska (5-15, 1-12)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska looks to extend Penn State’s conference losing streak to five games. Penn State’s last Big Ten win came against the Maryland Terrapins 55-50 on Feb. 5. Nebraska lost 75-58 loss at home to Purdue on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Penn State’s Myreon Jones, John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYREON: Jones has connected on 39.3 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-10 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELLS: Penn State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 67.6 points and allowing 74.6 points during those contests. Nebraska has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 66.7 points while giving up 76.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is rated first in the Big Ten with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

