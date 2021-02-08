Penn State, Michigan State meet in conference play

Penn State (7-8, 4-7) vs. Michigan State (9-7, 3-7)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts Penn State in a Big Ten matchup. Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Michigan State earned a 66-56 win over Nebraska on Saturday, while Penn State won 55-50 over Maryland on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Aaron Henry has averaged 14 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Joey Hauser has paired with Henry and is putting up 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Nittany Lions have been led by Izaiah Brockington, who is averaging 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Henry has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan State is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Penn State has lost its last six road games, scoring 69.2 points, while allowing 77.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Ten teams.

