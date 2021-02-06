Trending:
Pepper scores 18 to carry UC Davis past CS Northridge 75-63

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 7:55 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 18 points and nine rebounds as UC Davis beat Cal State Northridge 75-63 on Saturday.

Caleb Fuller had 14 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (4-6, 2-4 Big West Conference). Cameron Ba added 12 points and six rebounds. Ezra Manjon had 10 points.

Cal State Northridge totaled 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

TJ Starks had 18 points for the Matadors (7-8, 3-5). Alex Merkviladze added 16 points and seven rebounds. Darius Brown II had five steals.

Cal State Northridge defeated UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

