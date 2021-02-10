Pepperdine 76, San Francisco 68

PEPPERDINE (8-8)
Chukwuka 1-4 0-0 2, Edwards 4-10 2-2 13, Ohia Obioha 2-2 0-0 4, Altman 7-10 1-1 15, Ross 9-14 2-4 22, Smith 2-9 2-2 6, Zidek 6-9 0-1 14, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 7-10 76.
SAN FRANCISCO (10-9)
Jurkatamm 2-4 0-0 4, Kunen 3-5 2-2 9, Ryuny 1-6 2-2 5, Bouyea 2-7 0-0 4, Shabazz 8-19 1-1 20, Milstead 4-13 0-0 8, Hawthorne 3-6 5-5 13, Rishwain 2-3 0-0 5, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Visser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 10-10 68.
Halftime_San Francisco 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 7-14 (Edwards 3-4, Ross 2-3, Zidek 2-4, Altman 0-1, Chukwuka 0-1, Smith 0-1), San Francisco 8-29 (Shabazz 3-9, Hawthorne 2-4, Kunen 1-2, Rishwain 1-2, Ryuny 1-6, Jurkatamm 0-1, Bouyea 0-2, Milstead 0-3). Rebounds_Pepperdine 33 (Edwards 11), San Francisco 29 (Kunen 8). Assists_Pepperdine 15 (Ross 6), San Francisco 7 (Kunen 3). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 13, San Francisco 18.
