Pepperdine 91, Portland 70

PEPPERDINE (7-8)
Chukwuka 3-6 2-2 10, Edwards 5-15 0-0 11, Ohia Obioha 3-3 1-2 7, Altman 6-10 0-1 13, Ross 8-13 4-4 24, Smith 6-10 0-2 13, Zidek 3-8 2-2 9, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Deng 1-2 0-0 3, Munson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-68 10-15 91.
PORTLAND (6-11)
Curtiss 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 6-11 2-2 15, Henn 0-4 0-0 0, Ali 7-14 4-4 19, Jones 4-9 6-8 16, Triplett 2-6 0-0 5, Dasher 2-8 2-2 6, Seymour 0-0 2-2 2, Fahrensohn 1-2 0-0 2, Ferebee 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 16-18 70.
Halftime_Pepperdine 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 11-29 (Ross 4-8, Chukwuka 2-5, Deng 1-2, Altman 1-3, Smith 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Zidek 1-4), Portland 6-26 (Jones 2-5, Curtiss 1-2, Davis 1-3, Triplett 1-4, Ali 1-6, Fahrensohn 0-1, Dasher 0-2, Henn 0-3). Rebounds_Pepperdine 38 (Chukwuka, Edwards 10), Portland 24 (Davis 5). Assists_Pepperdine 20 (Ross 12), Portland 15 (Ali 4). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 15, Portland 15.
