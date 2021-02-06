Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pepperdine 91, Portland 70

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

PEPPERDINE (7-8)

Chukwuka 3-6 2-2 10, Edwards 5-15 0-0 11, Ohia Obioha 3-3 1-2 7, Altman 6-10 0-1 13, Ross 8-13 4-4 24, Smith 6-10 0-2 13, Zidek 3-8 2-2 9, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Deng 1-2 0-0 3, Munson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-68 10-15 91.

PORTLAND (6-11)

Curtiss 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 6-11 2-2 15, Henn 0-4 0-0 0, Ali 7-14 4-4 19, Jones 4-9 6-8 16, Triplett 2-6 0-0 5, Dasher 2-8 2-2 6, Seymour 0-0 2-2 2, Fahrensohn 1-2 0-0 2, Ferebee 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 16-18 70.

Halftime_Pepperdine 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 11-29 (Ross 4-8, Chukwuka 2-5, Deng 1-2, Altman 1-3, Smith 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Zidek 1-4), Portland 6-26 (Jones 2-5, Curtiss 1-2, Davis 1-3, Triplett 1-4, Ali 1-6, Fahrensohn 0-1, Dasher 0-2, Henn 0-3). Rebounds_Pepperdine 38 (Chukwuka, Edwards 10), Portland 24 (Davis 5). Assists_Pepperdine 20 (Ross 12), Portland 15 (Ali 4). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 15, Portland 15.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover