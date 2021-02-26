PGA Champions Tour Cologuard Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Omni Tuscon National
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
|First Round
Mike Weir 34-32_66
Scott Verplank 35-32_67
Paul Goydos 34-34_68
Jeff Sluman 33-35_68
Kevin Sutherland 33-35_68
Scott Parel 35-34_69
David Toms 35-34_69
Steve Stricker 33-36_69
Billy Mayfair 36-34_70
Joe Durant 35-35_70
Retief Goosen 33-37_70
Jerry Kelly 34-36_70
Phil Mickelson 33-37_70
Olin Browne 35-36_71
Tim Petrovic 37-34_71
Tim Herron 34-37_71
Lee Janzen 37-34_71
Scott Dunlap 33-38_71
Alex Cejka 33-38_71
Ken Duke 36-35_71
Fred Funk 33-38_71
Kent Jones 36-35_71
Mark O’Meara 34-37_71
K.J. Choi 35-36_71
Miguel Angel Jiménez 36-35_71
Fred Couples 37-34_71
Bernhard Langer 36-35_71
David Frost 36-36_72
Brett Quigley 36-36_72
Billy Andrade 35-37_72
Kenny Perry 36-36_72
Davis Love III 36-36_72
Marco Dawson 35-37_72
Jeff Maggert 33-39_72
Sandy Lyle 35-37_72
Jim Furyk 36-36_72
Steve Pate 34-39_73
Robert Karlsson 36-37_73
John Huston 36-37_73
Rod Pampling 35-38_73
Colin Montgomerie 35-38_73
Kirk Triplett 36-37_73
Rocco Mediate 36-37_73
Woody Austin 35-38_73
Ernie Els 34-39_73
Robin Byrd 34-39_73
Jerry Smith 34-40_74
Jesper Parnevik 37-37_74
Michael Allen 36-38_74
Glen Day 36-38_74
Steve Jones 34-40_74
Paul Broadhurst 37-37_74
Doug Barron 35-39_74
Ken Tanigawa 38-36_74
Vijay Singh 35-39_74
Steve Flesch 37-37_74
Tom Lehman 38-36_74
Tom Gillis 38-36_74
Larry Mize 37-38_75
Bob Estes 36-39_75
Stephen Ames 38-37_75
Corey Pavin 37-38_75
Tom Pernice Jr. 40-35_75
Todd Fischer 34-41_75
Willie Wood 40-36_76
Duffy Waldorf 38-38_76
Chris DiMarco 35-41_76
Tommy Tolles 37-39_76
Tom Byrum 37-39_76
Brandt Jobe 38-38_76
Gene Sauers 36-40_76
Jim Carter 36-40_76
Robert Gamez 36-41_77
John Daly 34-43_77
Len Mattiace 39-38_77
Wes Short, Jr. 39-38_77
Fran Quinn 39-38_77
John Smoltz 38-39_77
Mark Brooks 39-39_78
Shane Bertsch 40-39_79
Scott McCarron 42-38_80
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments