PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

|Friday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $7.8 million
|Pebble Beach Course
|Yardage: 6,958; Par: 71
|Spyglass Hill Course
|Yardage: 6,858; Par: 72
|Second Round
Jordan Spieth 65-67_132 -12
Daniel Berger 67-66_133 -11
Henrik Norlander 64-70_134 -10
Patrick Cantlay 62-73_135 -9
Tom Lewis 66-69_135 -9
Paul Casey 68-67_135 -9
Russell Knox 66-70_136 -8
Brian Stuard 66-71_137 -7
Maverick McNealy 68-69_137 -7
Cameron Percy 67-70_137 -7
Nate Laley 65-72_137 -7
Tom Hoge 67-70_137 -7
Akay Bhatia 64-73_137 -7
Jason Day 69-69_138 -6
Will Gordon 66-73_139 -5
Patton Kizzire 69-70_139 -5
Jason Dufner 68-71_139 -5
Matt Jones 67-72_139 -5
John Senden 70-69_139 -5
Cameron Tringale 67-72_139 -5
Scott Brown 69-70_139 -5
Max Homa 69-70_139 -5
Francesco Molinari 69-70_139 -5
Vincent Whaley 68-71_139 -5
Scott Stallings 69-71_140 -4
Vaughn Taylor 67-73_140 -4
Troy Merritt 71-69_140 -4
Nick Taylor 69-71_140 -4
Jim Furyk 71-69_140 -4
Kyle Stanley 70-70_140 -4
Bronson Burgoon 68-72_140 -4
Mark Hubbard 66-74_140 -4
Branden Grace 71-69_140 -4
Hank Lebioda 70-70_140 -4
Sebastian Cappelen 75-65_140 -4
Ben Taylor 68-72_140 -4
Peter Uihlein 69-72_141 -3
Kevin Streelman 69-72_141 -3
Tim Wilkinson 67-74_141 -3
Brendan Steele 69-72_141 -3
Pat Perez 69-72_141 -3
Ryan Moore 68-73_141 -3
Matthew NeSmith 74-67_141 -3
Charley Hoffman 69-72_141 -3
Brian Harman 67-74_141 -3
Doug Ghim 69-72_141 -3
Chez Reavie 74-67_141 -3
Sung Kang 73-68_141 -3
Michael Thompson 67-74_141 -3
Cameron Davis 74-67_141 -3
Sam Burns 72-70_142 -2
Andrew Putnam 72-70_142 -2
Brian Gay 70-72_142 -2
Wes Roach 71-71_142 -2
Rob Oppenheim 72-70_142 -2
Chris Kirk 69-73_142 -2
Joel Dahmen 71-71_142 -2
C.T. Pan 70-72_142 -2
Beau Hossler 72-70_142 -2
Ryan Armour 70-73_143 -1
Will Zalatoris 69-74_143 -1
Jo Teater 69-74_143 -1
Scott Piercy 69-74_143 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 72-71_143 -1
Scott Harrington 72-71_143 -1
Zack Sucher 72-71_143 -1
DeJoseph Bramlett 73-70_143 -1
The following players failed to make the cut.
Denny McCarthy 72-72_144 E
Harold Varner III 69-75_144 E
Bo Hoag 71-73_144 E
Aaron Baddeley 70-74_144 E
Seamus Power 72-72_144 E
Adam Long 72-72_144 E
Satoi Kodaira 74-70_144 E
Si Woo Kim 68-76_144 E
Fabián Gómez 74-70_144 E
D.J. Trahan 69-75_144 E
Mark Anderson 69-75_144 E
Jimmy Walker 73-71_144 E
Ted Potter, Jr. 73-71_144 E
Austin Cook 71-73_144 E
Patrick Rodgers 72-72_144 E
Roberto Castro 71-73_144 E
Hunter Mahan 67-77_144 E
Nelson Ledesma 71-73_144 E
Ryan Blaum 74-71_145 +1
Kelly Kraft 73-72_145 +1
Martin Trainer 72-73_145 +1
Luke Donald 69-76_145 +1
Michael Kim 71-74_145 +1
Xinjun Zhang 73-72_145 +1
Davis Riley 74-71_145 +1
Brandon Hagy 67-78_145 +1
Rory Sabbatini 70-75_145 +1
Harry Higgs 75-70_145 +1
Kevin Chappell 72-73_145 +1
Peter Malnati 73-72_145 +1
Chris Baker 72-73_145 +1
Roger Sloan 74-71_145 +1
Ryan Brehm 73-72_145 +1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-72_145 +1
Sean O’Hair 73-73_146 +2
Sangmoon Bae 74-72_146 +2
Brice Garnett 71-75_146 +2
Bill Haas 70-76_146 +2
Tom Lehman 73-73_146 +2
Kevin Stadler 71-75_146 +2
Tyler Duncan 72-74_146 +2
D.A. Points 72-74_146 +2
Rafael Campos 74-72_146 +2
Chesson Hadley 68-78_146 +2
Tyler McCumber 72-74_146 +2
K.J. Choi 72-75_147 +3
Rickie Fowler 72-75_147 +3
Seung-Yul Noh 73-74_147 +3
Michael Gellerman 72-75_147 +3
Rhein Gibson 76-71_147 +3
Johnson Wagner 77-70_147 +3
David Hearn 73-74_147 +3
Ben Martin 75-72_147 +3
awn Stefani 76-71_147 +3
J.B. Holmes 71-76_147 +3
Jonathan Byrd 74-74_148 +4
Andrew Landry 72-76_148 +4
Rod Pampling 73-75_148 +4
Grayson Murray 73-75_148 +4
Stewart Cink 74-74_148 +4
Ricky Barnes 75-73_148 +4
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-75_148 +4
Dominic Bozzelli 78-70_148 +4
Andy Ogletree 73-75_148 +4
Chase Seiffert 73-76_149 +5
Min Woo Lee 76-73_149 +5
James Hahn 73-76_149 +5
Jim Herman 68-81_149 +5
Keith Mitchell 74-75_149 +5
Kristoffer Ventura 73-76_149 +5
Michael Gligic 75-74_149 +5
Nick Watney 74-76_150 +6
Adam Schenk 75-75_150 +6
Alex Noren 74-76_150 +6
Brandt Snedeker 74-76_150 +6
Jim Knous 76-74_150 +6
Sam Ryder 76-75_151 +7
J.J. Spaun 75-76_151 +7
David Duval 77-74_151 +7
Kramer Hickok 75-77_152 +8
Matt Gogel 77-76_153 +9
Kevin Hall 73-80_153 +9
Bo Van Pelt 77-76_153 +9
Phil Mickelson 74-80_154 +10
Greg Chalmers 72-83_155 +11
Kenny Pigman 79-76_155 +11
John Daly 80-77_157 +13
Kamaiu Johnson 81-77_158 +14
