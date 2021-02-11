PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $7.8 million
|Pebble Beach Course
|Yardage: 6,958; Par: 71
|Spyglass Hill Course
|Yardage: 6,858; Par: 72
|First Round
Patrick Cantlay 29-33_62 -10
Akay Bhatia 31-33_64 -8
Henrik Norlander 32-32_64 -8
Nate Laley 30-35_65 -7
Jordan Spieth 34-31_65 -7
Mark Hubbard 31-35_66 -6
Russell Knox 31-35_66 -6
Will Gordon 34-32_66 -6
Brian Stuard 32-34_66 -6
Tom Lewis 33-33_66 -6
Cameron Tringale 33-34_67 -5
Brian Harman 32-35_67 -5
Matt Jones 32-35_67 -5
Cameron Percy 33-34_67 -5
Michael Thompson 35-32_67 -5
Hunter Mahan 34-33_67 -5
Tom Hoge 34-33_67 -5
Vaughn Taylor 34-33_67 -5
Tim Wilkinson 33-34_67 -5
Daniel Berger 32-35_67 -5
Brandon Hagy 34-33_67 -5
Bronson Burgoon 37-31_68 -4
Jim Herman 36-32_68 -4
Paul Casey 34-34_68 -4
Chesson Hadley 32-36_68 -4
Vincent Whaley 33-35_68 -4
Ben Taylor 34-34_68 -4
Maverick McNealy 33-35_68 -4
Si Woo Kim 33-35_68 -4
Jason Dufner 33-35_68 -4
Ryan Moore 32-36_68 -4
Jo Teater 35-34_69 -3
Charley Hoffman 32-37_69 -3
Scott Brown 32-37_69 -3
Doug Ghim 36-33_69 -3
Chris Kirk 36-33_69 -3
Scott Piercy 33-36_69 -3
Max Homa 34-35_69 -3
Francesco Molinari 34-35_69 -3
Harold Varner III 33-36_69 -3
Peter Uihlein 32-37_69 -3
Kevin Streelman 36-33_69 -3
Scott Stallings 34-35_69 -3
Nick Taylor 35-34_69 -3
Patton Kizzire 35-34_69 -3
Luke Donald 35-34_69 -3
Brendan Steele 34-35_69 -3
Jason Day 35-34_69 -3
Pat Perez 34-35_69 -3
Will Zalatoris 37-32_69 -3
D.J. Trahan 35-34_69 -3
Mark Anderson 34-35_69 -3
Rory Sabbatini 34-36_70 -2
John Senden 34-36_70 -2
C.T. Pan 35-35_70 -2
Hank Lebioda 34-36_70 -2
Aaron Baddeley 36-34_70 -2
Brian Gay 35-35_70 -2
Ryan Armour 33-37_70 -2
Kyle Stanley 34-36_70 -2
Bill Haas 33-37_70 -2
Joel Dahmen 37-34_71 -1
Kevin Stadler 35-36_71 -1
J.B. Holmes 33-38_71 -1
Austin Cook 35-36_71 -1
Roberto Castro 35-36_71 -1
Branden Grace 36-35_71 -1
Nelson Ledesma 34-37_71 -1
Bo Hoag 35-36_71 -1
Michael Kim 38-33_71 -1
Troy Merritt 36-35_71 -1
Brice Garnett 33-38_71 -1
Jim Furyk 34-37_71 -1
Wes Roach 36-35_71 -1
Tyler Duncan 36-36_72 E
D.A. Points 35-37_72 E
Kevin Chappell 36-36_72 E
Jhonattan Vegas 34-38_72 E
Beau Hossler 39-33_72 E
Patrick Rodgers 37-35_72 E
Tyler McCumber 36-36_72 E
Zack Sucher 33-39_72 E
Chris Baker 36-36_72 E
Scott Harrington 35-37_72 E
Denny McCarthy 36-36_72 E
Sam Burns 35-37_72 E
K.J. Choi 36-36_72 E
Seamus Power 37-35_72 E
Rickie Fowler 35-37_72 E
Greg Chalmers 36-36_72 E
Martin Trainer 38-34_72 E
Andrew Putnam 34-38_72 E
Andrew Landry 35-37_72 E
Adam Long 37-35_72 E
Michael Gellerman 36-36_72 E
Rob Oppenheim 38-34_72 E
James Hahn 36-37_73 +1
Tom Lehman 37-36_73 +1
David Hearn 38-35_73 +1
Grayson Murray 36-37_73 +1
Sung Kang 38-35_73 +1
Jimmy Walker 35-38_73 +1
Ted Potter, Jr. 39-34_73 +1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-37_73 +1
Joseph Bramlett 36-37_73 +1
Peter Malnati 37-36_73 +1
Kristoffer Ventura 38-35_73 +1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-39_73 +1
Andy Ogletree 40-33_73 +1
Ryan Brehm 39-34_73 +1
Sean O’Hair 36-37_73 +1
Kelly Kraft 35-38_73 +1
Seung-Yul Noh 36-37_73 +1
Rod Pampling 39-34_73 +1
Xinjun Zhang 36-37_73 +1
Kevin Hall 38-35_73 +1
Chase Seiffert 36-37_73 +1
Matthew NeSmith 36-38_74 +2
Keith Mitchell 38-36_74 +2
Chez Reavie 38-36_74 +2
Alex Noren 37-37_74 +2
Phil Mickelson 37-37_74 +2
Cameron Davis 37-37_74 +2
Stewart Cink 35-39_74 +2
Brandt Snedeker 38-36_74 +2
Rafael Campos 35-39_74 +2
Roger Sloan 36-38_74 +2
Sangmoon Bae 37-37_74 +2
Jonathan Byrd 37-37_74 +2
Nick Watney 36-38_74 +2
Ryan Blaum 38-36_74 +2
Satoi Kodaira 37-37_74 +2
Fabián Gómez 36-38_74 +2
Davis Riley 36-38_74 +2
Adam Schenk 39-36_75 +3
Ben Martin 38-37_75 +3
J.J. Spaun 39-36_75 +3
Harry Higgs 38-37_75 +3
Ricky Barnes 37-38_75 +3
Michael Gligic 38-37_75 +3
Sebastian Cappelen 37-38_75 +3
Kramer Hickok 38-37_75 +3
awn Stefani 39-37_76 +4
Jim Knous 38-38_76 +4
Sam Ryder 38-38_76 +4
Rhein Gibson 40-36_76 +4
Min Woo Lee 40-36_76 +4
Bo Van Pelt 39-38_77 +5
David Duval 37-40_77 +5
Johnson Wagner 37-40_77 +5
Matt Every 36-41_77 +5
Matt Gogel 37-40_77 +5
Dominic Bozzelli 37-41_78 +6
Kenny Pigman 37-42_79 +7
John Daly 37-43_80 +8
Kamaiu Johnson 41-40_81 +9
