On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 7:31 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.8 million
Pebble Beach Course
Yardage: 6,958; Par: 71
Spyglass Hill Course
Yardage: 6,858; Par: 72
Second Round

Jordan Spieth 65-67_132

Daniel Berger 67-66_133

Henrik Norlander 64-70_134

Patrick Cantlay 62-73_135

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Tom Lewis 66-69_135

Paul Casey 68-67_135

Russell Knox 66-70_136

Brian Stuard 66-71_137

Maverick McNealy 68-69_137

Cameron Percy 67-70_137

Nate Laley 65-72_137

Tom Hoge 67-70_137

        Read more Sports News news.

Akay Bhatia 64-73_137

Jason Day 69-69_138

Will Gordon 66-73_139

Patton Kizzire 69-70_139

Jason Dufner 68-71_139

Matt Jones 67-72_139

John Senden 70-69_139

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cameron Tringale 67-72_139

Scott Brown 69-70_139

Max Homa 69-70_139

Francesco Molinari 69-70_139

Vincent Whaley 68-71_139

Scott Stallings 69-71_140

Vaughn Taylor 67-73_140

Troy Merritt 71-69_140

Nick Taylor 69-71_140

Jim Furyk 71-69_140

Kyle Stanley 70-70_140

Bronson Burgoon 68-72_140

Mark Hubbard 66-74_140

Branden Grace 71-69_140

Hank Lebioda 70-70_140

Sebastian Cappelen 75-65_140

Ben Taylor 68-72_140

Peter Uihlein 69-72_141

Kevin Streelman 69-72_141

Tim Wilkinson 67-74_141

Brendan Steele 69-72_141

Pat Perez 69-72_141

Ryan Moore 68-73_141

Matthew NeSmith 74-67_141

Charley Hoffman 69-72_141

Brian Harman 67-74_141

Doug Ghim 69-72_141

Chez Reavie 74-67_141

Sung Kang 73-68_141

Michael Thompson 67-74_141

Cameron Davis 74-67_141

Sam Burns 72-70_142

Andrew Putnam 72-70_142

Brian Gay 70-72_142

Wes Roach 71-71_142

Rob Oppenheim 72-70_142

Chris Kirk 69-73_142

Joel Dahmen 71-71_142

C.T. Pan 70-72_142

Beau Hossler 72-70_142

Ryan Armour 70-73_143

Will Zalatoris 69-74_143

Jo Teater 69-74_143

Scott Piercy 69-74_143

Jhonattan Vegas 72-71_143

Scott Harrington 72-71_143

Zack Sucher 72-71_143

DeJoseph Bramlett 73-70_143

The following players failed to make the cut.

Denny McCarthy 72-72_144

Harold Varner III 69-75_144

Bo Hoag 71-73_144

Aaron Baddeley 70-74_144

Seamus Power 72-72_144

Adam Long 72-72_144

Satoi Kodaira 74-70_144

Si Woo Kim 68-76_144

Fabián Gómez 74-70_144

D.J. Trahan 69-75_144

Mark Anderson 69-75_144

Jimmy Walker 73-71_144

Ted Potter, Jr. 73-71_144

Austin Cook 71-73_144

Patrick Rodgers 72-72_144

Roberto Castro 71-73_144

Hunter Mahan 67-77_144

Nelson Ledesma 71-73_144

Ryan Blaum 74-71_145

Kelly Kraft 73-72_145

Martin Trainer 72-73_145

Luke Donald 69-76_145

Michael Kim 71-74_145

Xinjun Zhang 73-72_145

Davis Riley 74-71_145

Brandon Hagy 67-78_145

Rory Sabbatini 70-75_145

Harry Higgs 75-70_145

Kevin Chappell 72-73_145

Peter Malnati 73-72_145

Chris Baker 72-73_145

Roger Sloan 74-71_145

Ryan Brehm 73-72_145

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-72_145

Sean O’Hair 73-73_146

Sangmoon Bae 74-72_146

Brice Garnett 71-75_146

Bill Haas 70-76_146

Tom Lehman 73-73_146

Kevin Stadler 71-75_146

Tyler Duncan 72-74_146

D.A. Points 72-74_146

Rafael Campos 74-72_146

Chesson Hadley 68-78_146

Tyler McCumber 72-74_146

K.J. Choi 72-75_147

Rickie Fowler 72-75_147

Seung-Yul Noh 73-74_147

Michael Gellerman 72-75_147

Rhein Gibson 76-71_147

Johnson Wagner 77-70_147

David Hearn 73-74_147

Ben Martin 75-72_147

awn Stefani 76-71_147

J.B. Holmes 71-76_147

Jonathan Byrd 74-74_148

Andrew Landry 72-76_148

Rod Pampling 73-75_148

Grayson Murray 73-75_148

Stewart Cink 74-74_148

Ricky Barnes 75-73_148

Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-75_148

Dominic Bozzelli 78-70_148

Andy Ogletree 73-75_148

Chase Seiffert 73-76_149

Min Woo Lee 76-73_149

James Hahn 73-76_149

Jim Herman 68-81_149

Keith Mitchell 74-75_149

Kristoffer Ventura 73-76_149

Michael Gligic 75-74_149

Nick Watney 74-76_150

Adam Schenk 75-75_150

Alex Noren 74-76_150

Brandt Snedeker 74-76_150

Jim Knous 76-74_150

Sam Ryder 76-75_151

J.J. Spaun 75-76_151

David Duval 77-74_151

Kramer Hickok 75-77_152

Matt Gogel 77-76_153

Kevin Hall 73-80_153

Bo Van Pelt 77-76_153

Phil Mickelson 74-80_154

Greg Chalmers 72-83_155

Kenny Pigman 79-76_155

John Daly 80-77_157

Kamaiu Johnson 81-77_158

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle