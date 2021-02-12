PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $7.8 million
|Pebble Beach Course
|Yardage: 6,958; Par: 71
|Spyglass Hill Course
|Yardage: 6,858; Par: 72
|Second Round
Jordan Spieth 65-67_132
Daniel Berger 67-66_133
Henrik Norlander 64-70_134
Patrick Cantlay 62-73_135
Tom Lewis 66-69_135
Paul Casey 68-67_135
Russell Knox 66-70_136
Brian Stuard 66-71_137
Maverick McNealy 68-69_137
Cameron Percy 67-70_137
Nate Laley 65-72_137
Tom Hoge 67-70_137
Akay Bhatia 64-73_137
Jason Day 69-69_138
Will Gordon 66-73_139
Patton Kizzire 69-70_139
Jason Dufner 68-71_139
Matt Jones 67-72_139
John Senden 70-69_139
Cameron Tringale 67-72_139
Scott Brown 69-70_139
Max Homa 69-70_139
Francesco Molinari 69-70_139
Vincent Whaley 68-71_139
Scott Stallings 69-71_140
Vaughn Taylor 67-73_140
Troy Merritt 71-69_140
Nick Taylor 69-71_140
Jim Furyk 71-69_140
Kyle Stanley 70-70_140
Bronson Burgoon 68-72_140
Mark Hubbard 66-74_140
Branden Grace 71-69_140
Hank Lebioda 70-70_140
Sebastian Cappelen 75-65_140
Ben Taylor 68-72_140
Peter Uihlein 69-72_141
Kevin Streelman 69-72_141
Tim Wilkinson 67-74_141
Brendan Steele 69-72_141
Pat Perez 69-72_141
Ryan Moore 68-73_141
Matthew NeSmith 74-67_141
Charley Hoffman 69-72_141
Brian Harman 67-74_141
Doug Ghim 69-72_141
Chez Reavie 74-67_141
Sung Kang 73-68_141
Michael Thompson 67-74_141
Cameron Davis 74-67_141
Sam Burns 72-70_142
Andrew Putnam 72-70_142
Brian Gay 70-72_142
Wes Roach 71-71_142
Rob Oppenheim 72-70_142
Chris Kirk 69-73_142
Joel Dahmen 71-71_142
C.T. Pan 70-72_142
Beau Hossler 72-70_142
Ryan Armour 70-73_143
Will Zalatoris 69-74_143
Jo Teater 69-74_143
Scott Piercy 69-74_143
Jhonattan Vegas 72-71_143
Scott Harrington 72-71_143
Zack Sucher 72-71_143
DeJoseph Bramlett 73-70_143
The following players failed to make the cut.
Denny McCarthy 72-72_144
Harold Varner III 69-75_144
Bo Hoag 71-73_144
Aaron Baddeley 70-74_144
Seamus Power 72-72_144
Adam Long 72-72_144
Satoi Kodaira 74-70_144
Si Woo Kim 68-76_144
Fabián Gómez 74-70_144
D.J. Trahan 69-75_144
Mark Anderson 69-75_144
Jimmy Walker 73-71_144
Ted Potter, Jr. 73-71_144
Austin Cook 71-73_144
Patrick Rodgers 72-72_144
Roberto Castro 71-73_144
Hunter Mahan 67-77_144
Nelson Ledesma 71-73_144
Ryan Blaum 74-71_145
Kelly Kraft 73-72_145
Martin Trainer 72-73_145
Luke Donald 69-76_145
Michael Kim 71-74_145
Xinjun Zhang 73-72_145
Davis Riley 74-71_145
Brandon Hagy 67-78_145
Rory Sabbatini 70-75_145
Harry Higgs 75-70_145
Kevin Chappell 72-73_145
Peter Malnati 73-72_145
Chris Baker 72-73_145
Roger Sloan 74-71_145
Ryan Brehm 73-72_145
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-72_145
Sean O’Hair 73-73_146
Sangmoon Bae 74-72_146
Brice Garnett 71-75_146
Bill Haas 70-76_146
Tom Lehman 73-73_146
Kevin Stadler 71-75_146
Tyler Duncan 72-74_146
D.A. Points 72-74_146
Rafael Campos 74-72_146
Chesson Hadley 68-78_146
Tyler McCumber 72-74_146
K.J. Choi 72-75_147
Rickie Fowler 72-75_147
Seung-Yul Noh 73-74_147
Michael Gellerman 72-75_147
Rhein Gibson 76-71_147
Johnson Wagner 77-70_147
David Hearn 73-74_147
Ben Martin 75-72_147
awn Stefani 76-71_147
J.B. Holmes 71-76_147
Jonathan Byrd 74-74_148
Andrew Landry 72-76_148
Rod Pampling 73-75_148
Grayson Murray 73-75_148
Stewart Cink 74-74_148
Ricky Barnes 75-73_148
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-75_148
Dominic Bozzelli 78-70_148
Andy Ogletree 73-75_148
Chase Seiffert 73-76_149
Min Woo Lee 76-73_149
James Hahn 73-76_149
Jim Herman 68-81_149
Keith Mitchell 74-75_149
Kristoffer Ventura 73-76_149
Michael Gligic 75-74_149
Nick Watney 74-76_150
Adam Schenk 75-75_150
Alex Noren 74-76_150
Brandt Snedeker 74-76_150
Jim Knous 76-74_150
Sam Ryder 76-75_151
J.J. Spaun 75-76_151
David Duval 77-74_151
Kramer Hickok 75-77_152
Matt Gogel 77-76_153
Kevin Hall 73-80_153
Bo Van Pelt 77-76_153
Phil Mickelson 74-80_154
Greg Chalmers 72-83_155
Kenny Pigman 79-76_155
John Daly 80-77_157
Kamaiu Johnson 81-77_158
