Sports News

PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 7:38 pm
3 min read
      
Thursday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.8 million
Pebble Beach Course
Yardage: 6,958; Par: 71
Spyglass Hill Course
Yardage: 6,858; Par: 72
First Round

Patrick Cantlay 29-33_62

Akay Bhatia 31-33_64

Henrik Norlander 32-32_64

Nate Laley 30-35_65

Jordan Spieth 34-31_65

Mark Hubbard 31-35_66

Russell Knox 31-35_66

Will Gordon 34-32_66

Brian Stuard 32-34_66

Tom Lewis 33-33_66

Cameron Tringale 33-34_67

Brian Harman 32-35_67

Matt Jones 32-35_67

Cameron Percy 33-34_67

Michael Thompson 35-32_67

Hunter Mahan 34-33_67

Tom Hoge 34-33_67

Vaughn Taylor 34-33_67

Tim Wilkinson 33-34_67

Daniel Berger 32-35_67

Brandon Hagy 34-33_67

Bronson Burgoon 37-31_68

Jim Herman 36-32_68

Paul Casey 34-34_68

Chesson Hadley 32-36_68

Vincent Whaley 33-35_68

Ben Taylor 34-34_68

Maverick McNealy 33-35_68

Si Woo Kim 33-35_68

Jason Dufner 33-35_68

Ryan Moore 32-36_68

Jo Teater 35-34_69

Charley Hoffman 32-37_69

Scott Brown 32-37_69

Doug Ghim 36-33_69

Chris Kirk 36-33_69

Scott Piercy 33-36_69

Max Homa 34-35_69

Francesco Molinari 34-35_69

Harold Varner III 33-36_69

Peter Uihlein 32-37_69

Kevin Streelman 36-33_69

Scott Stallings 34-35_69

Nick Taylor 35-34_69

Patton Kizzire 35-34_69

Luke Donald 35-34_69

Brendan Steele 34-35_69

Jason Day 35-34_69

Pat Perez 34-35_69

Will Zalatoris 37-32_69

D.J. Trahan 35-34_69

Mark Anderson 34-35_69

Rory Sabbatini 34-36_70

John Senden 34-36_70

C.T. Pan 35-35_70

Hank Lebioda 34-36_70

Aaron Baddeley 36-34_70

Brian Gay 35-35_70

Ryan Armour 33-37_70

Kyle Stanley 34-36_70

Bill Haas 33-37_70

Joel Dahmen 37-34_71

Kevin Stadler 35-36_71

J.B. Holmes 33-38_71

Austin Cook 35-36_71

Roberto Castro 35-36_71

Branden Grace 36-35_71

Nelson Ledesma 34-37_71

Bo Hoag 35-36_71

Michael Kim 38-33_71

Troy Merritt 36-35_71

Brice Garnett 33-38_71

Jim Furyk 34-37_71

Wes Roach 36-35_71

Tyler Duncan 36-36_72

D.A. Points 35-37_72

Kevin Chappell 36-36_72

Jhonattan Vegas 34-38_72

Beau Hossler 39-33_72

Patrick Rodgers 37-35_72

Tyler McCumber 36-36_72

Zack Sucher 33-39_72

Chris Baker 36-36_72

Scott Harrington 35-37_72

Denny McCarthy 36-36_72

Sam Burns 35-37_72

K.J. Choi 36-36_72

Seamus Power 37-35_72

Rickie Fowler 35-37_72

Greg Chalmers 36-36_72

Martin Trainer 38-34_72

Andrew Putnam 34-38_72

Andrew Landry 35-37_72

Adam Long 37-35_72

Michael Gellerman 36-36_72

Rob Oppenheim 38-34_72

James Hahn 36-37_73

Tom Lehman 37-36_73

David Hearn 38-35_73

Grayson Murray 36-37_73

Sung Kang 38-35_73

Jimmy Walker 35-38_73

Ted Potter, Jr. 39-34_73

Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-37_73

Joseph Bramlett 36-37_73

Peter Malnati 37-36_73

Kristoffer Ventura 38-35_73

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-39_73

Andy Ogletree 40-33_73

Ryan Brehm 39-34_73

Sean O’Hair 36-37_73

Kelly Kraft 35-38_73

Seung-Yul Noh 36-37_73

Rod Pampling 39-34_73

Xinjun Zhang 36-37_73

Kevin Hall 38-35_73

Chase Seiffert 36-37_73

Matthew NeSmith 36-38_74

Keith Mitchell 38-36_74

Chez Reavie 38-36_74

Alex Noren 37-37_74

Phil Mickelson 37-37_74

Cameron Davis 37-37_74

Stewart Cink 35-39_74

Brandt Snedeker 38-36_74

Rafael Campos 35-39_74

Roger Sloan 36-38_74

Sangmoon Bae 37-37_74

Jonathan Byrd 37-37_74

Nick Watney 36-38_74

Ryan Blaum 38-36_74

Satoi Kodaira 37-37_74

Fabián Gómez 36-38_74

Davis Riley 36-38_74

Adam Schenk 39-36_75

Ben Martin 38-37_75

J.J. Spaun 39-36_75

Harry Higgs 38-37_75

Ricky Barnes 37-38_75

Michael Gligic 38-37_75

Sebastian Cappelen 37-38_75

Kramer Hickok 38-37_75

awn Stefani 39-37_76

Jim Knous 38-38_76

Sam Ryder 38-38_76

Rhein Gibson 40-36_76

Min Woo Lee 40-36_76

Bo Van Pelt 39-38_77

David Duval 37-40_77

Johnson Wagner 37-40_77

Matt Every 36-41_77

Matt Gogel 37-40_77

Dominic Bozzelli 37-41_78

Kenny Pigman 37-42_79

John Daly 37-43_80

Kamaiu Johnson 41-40_81

