PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scores

|Thursday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $7.8 million
|Pebble Beach Course
|Yardage: 6,958; Par: 71
|Spyglass Hill Course
|Yardage: 6,858; Par: 72
|First Round
Patrick Cantlay 29-33_62
Akay Bhatia 31-33_64
Henrik Norlander 32-32_64
Nate Laley 30-35_65
Jordan Spieth 34-31_65
Mark Hubbard 31-35_66
Russell Knox 31-35_66
Will Gordon 34-32_66
Brian Stuard 32-34_66
Tom Lewis 33-33_66
Cameron Tringale 33-34_67
Brian Harman 32-35_67
Matt Jones 32-35_67
Cameron Percy 33-34_67
Michael Thompson 35-32_67
Hunter Mahan 34-33_67
Tom Hoge 34-33_67
Vaughn Taylor 34-33_67
Tim Wilkinson 33-34_67
Daniel Berger 32-35_67
Brandon Hagy 34-33_67
Bronson Burgoon 37-31_68
Jim Herman 36-32_68
Paul Casey 34-34_68
Chesson Hadley 32-36_68
Vincent Whaley 33-35_68
Ben Taylor 34-34_68
Maverick McNealy 33-35_68
Si Woo Kim 33-35_68
Jason Dufner 33-35_68
Ryan Moore 32-36_68
Jo Teater 35-34_69
Charley Hoffman 32-37_69
Scott Brown 32-37_69
Doug Ghim 36-33_69
Chris Kirk 36-33_69
Scott Piercy 33-36_69
Max Homa 34-35_69
Francesco Molinari 34-35_69
Harold Varner III 33-36_69
Peter Uihlein 32-37_69
Kevin Streelman 36-33_69
Scott Stallings 34-35_69
Nick Taylor 35-34_69
Patton Kizzire 35-34_69
Luke Donald 35-34_69
Brendan Steele 34-35_69
Jason Day 35-34_69
Pat Perez 34-35_69
Will Zalatoris 37-32_69
D.J. Trahan 35-34_69
Mark Anderson 34-35_69
Rory Sabbatini 34-36_70
John Senden 34-36_70
C.T. Pan 35-35_70
Hank Lebioda 34-36_70
Aaron Baddeley 36-34_70
Brian Gay 35-35_70
Ryan Armour 33-37_70
Kyle Stanley 34-36_70
Bill Haas 33-37_70
Joel Dahmen 37-34_71
Kevin Stadler 35-36_71
J.B. Holmes 33-38_71
Austin Cook 35-36_71
Roberto Castro 35-36_71
Branden Grace 36-35_71
Nelson Ledesma 34-37_71
Bo Hoag 35-36_71
Michael Kim 38-33_71
Troy Merritt 36-35_71
Brice Garnett 33-38_71
Jim Furyk 34-37_71
Wes Roach 36-35_71
Tyler Duncan 36-36_72
D.A. Points 35-37_72
Kevin Chappell 36-36_72
Jhonattan Vegas 34-38_72
Beau Hossler 39-33_72
Patrick Rodgers 37-35_72
Tyler McCumber 36-36_72
Zack Sucher 33-39_72
Chris Baker 36-36_72
Scott Harrington 35-37_72
Denny McCarthy 36-36_72
Sam Burns 35-37_72
K.J. Choi 36-36_72
Seamus Power 37-35_72
Rickie Fowler 35-37_72
Greg Chalmers 36-36_72
Martin Trainer 38-34_72
Andrew Putnam 34-38_72
Andrew Landry 35-37_72
Adam Long 37-35_72
Michael Gellerman 36-36_72
Rob Oppenheim 38-34_72
James Hahn 36-37_73
Tom Lehman 37-36_73
David Hearn 38-35_73
Grayson Murray 36-37_73
Sung Kang 38-35_73
Jimmy Walker 35-38_73
Ted Potter, Jr. 39-34_73
Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-37_73
Joseph Bramlett 36-37_73
Peter Malnati 37-36_73
Kristoffer Ventura 38-35_73
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-39_73
Andy Ogletree 40-33_73
Ryan Brehm 39-34_73
Sean O’Hair 36-37_73
Kelly Kraft 35-38_73
Seung-Yul Noh 36-37_73
Rod Pampling 39-34_73
Xinjun Zhang 36-37_73
Kevin Hall 38-35_73
Chase Seiffert 36-37_73
Matthew NeSmith 36-38_74
Keith Mitchell 38-36_74
Chez Reavie 38-36_74
Alex Noren 37-37_74
Phil Mickelson 37-37_74
Cameron Davis 37-37_74
Stewart Cink 35-39_74
Brandt Snedeker 38-36_74
Rafael Campos 35-39_74
Roger Sloan 36-38_74
Sangmoon Bae 37-37_74
Jonathan Byrd 37-37_74
Nick Watney 36-38_74
Ryan Blaum 38-36_74
Satoi Kodaira 37-37_74
Fabián Gómez 36-38_74
Davis Riley 36-38_74
Adam Schenk 39-36_75
Ben Martin 38-37_75
J.J. Spaun 39-36_75
Harry Higgs 38-37_75
Ricky Barnes 37-38_75
Michael Gligic 38-37_75
Sebastian Cappelen 37-38_75
Kramer Hickok 38-37_75
awn Stefani 39-37_76
Jim Knous 38-38_76
Sam Ryder 38-38_76
Rhein Gibson 40-36_76
Min Woo Lee 40-36_76
Bo Van Pelt 39-38_77
David Duval 37-40_77
Johnson Wagner 37-40_77
Matt Every 36-41_77
Matt Gogel 37-40_77
Dominic Bozzelli 37-41_78
Kenny Pigman 37-42_79
John Daly 37-43_80
Kamaiu Johnson 41-40_81
