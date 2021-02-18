PGA Tour Genesis Invitational Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Riviera Country Club
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 7,040; Par: 71
|First Round
Sam Burns 31-33_64 -7
Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-34_66 -5
Max Homa 34-32_66 -5
Wyndham Clark 34-33_67 -4
Patrick Cantlay 31-36_67 -4
Joaquin Niemann 35-32_67 -4
Matt Jones 33-34_67 -4
Scottie Scheffler 31-36_67 -4
Tyler McCumber 33-34_67 -4
Alex Noren 34-33_67 -4
Jason Kokrak 33-34_67 -4
Dustin Johnson 32-36_68 -3
Francesco Molinari 33-35_68 -3
Keegan Bradley 33-35_68 -3
Talor Gooch 35-33_68 -3
Brooks Koepka 34-34_68 -3
Sebastián Muñoz 33-35_68 -3
Jordan Spieth 34-34_68 -3
Cameron Tringale 32-37_69 -2
Will Zalatoris 35-34_69 -2
Mackenzie Hughes 32-37_69 -2
Charley Hoffman 33-36_69 -2
Adam Scott 34-35_69 -2
Tyler Duncan 34-35_69 -2
Adam Long 33-36_69 -2
Andrew Landry 36-33_69 -2
Jim Furyk 35-34_69 -2
Cameron Smith 34-35_69 -2
Lanto Griffin 34-35_69 -2
Wesley Bryan 33-36_69 -2
Marc Leishman 34-35_69 -2
Russell Henley 34-35_69 -2
Tae Hoon Kim 37-32_69 -2
Sepp Straka 32-38_70 -1
Harold Varner III 34-36_70 -1
Troy Merritt 34-36_70 -1
Jon Rahm 34-36_70 -1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35_70 -1
Matthew NeSmith 35-35_70 -1
Richy Werenski 35-35_70 -1
Willie Mack III 35-35_70 -1
Luke List 34-36_70 -1
Kevin Na 35-35_70 -1
J.B. Holmes 34-36_70 -1
Rickie Fowler 34-36_70 -1
Kyle Stanley 33-37_70 -1
Camilo Villegas 35-36_71 E
C.T. Pan 35-36_71 E
Ryan Armour 35-36_71 E
Bubba Watson 34-37_71 E
Sung Kang 34-37_71 E
Tony Finau 37-34_71 E
Matthew Wolff 37-34_71 E
Hideki Matsuyama 36-35_71 E
Brandt Snedeker 37-34_71 E
Viktor Hovland 34-37_71 E
Lucas Glover 36-35_71 E
Adam Hadwin 35-36_71 E
Abraham Ancer 34-37_71 E
Doug Ghim 35-36_71 E
Cameron Davis 32-39_71 E
Scott Harrington 36-35_71 E
Branden Grace 35-36_71 E
Andrew Putnam 35-36_71 E
Xander Schauffele 36-35_71 E
Matt Kuchar 34-37_71 E
Pat Perez 35-36_71 E
Brendan Steele 35-36_71 E
Si Woo Kim 35-36_71 E
Patrick Rodgers 35-36_71 E
Maverick McNealy 35-37_72 +1
Danny Lee 36-36_72 +1
Kevin Streelman 36-36_72 +1
Brendon Todd 35-37_72 +1
Corey Conners 35-37_72 +1
Emiliano Grillo 36-36_72 +1
Vaughn Taylor 36-36_72 +1
Tom Hoge 36-36_72 +1
Brian Harman 35-37_72 +1
Henrik Norlander 36-36_72 +1
Nick Taylor 36-36_72 +1
Austin Cook 36-36_72 +1
Brian Gay 36-36_72 +1
Sergio Garcia 37-35_72 +1
Collin Morikawa 34-39_73 +2
Stewart Cink 37-36_73 +2
Scott Piercy 36-37_73 +2
Michael Thompson 34-39_73 +2
Robert Streb 38-35_73 +2
Robby Shelton 34-39_73 +2
Peter Malnati 34-39_73 +2
Rory McIlroy 35-38_73 +2
Russell Knox 38-35_73 +2
Nate Lashley 38-35_73 +2
Jim Herman 36-37_73 +2
Chez Reavie 36-37_73 +2
Gary Woodland 35-38_73 +2
Bo Hoag 35-38_73 +2
Joel Dahmen 37-37_74 +3
Denny McCarthy 37-37_74 +3
James Hahn 36-38_74 +3
Mark Hubbard 35-39_74 +3
Doc Redman 37-37_74 +3
J.T. Poston 34-40_74 +3
Charl Schwartzel 35-40_75 +4
Martin Laird 36-39_75 +4
Dylan Frittelli 37-38_75 +4
John Augenstein 36-39_75 +4
Angus Flanagan 39-36_75 +4
Harry Higgs 34-41_75 +4
Bryson DeChambeau 37-38_75 +4
Carlos Ortiz 40-35_75 +4
Brian Stuard 40-35_75 +4
Padraig Harrington 35-40_75 +4
Xinjun Zhang 34-42_76 +5
Tim Widing 39-37_76 +5
Justin Thomas 38-39_77 +6
Jimmy Walker 38-40_78 +7
Tyler Strafaci 39-39_78 +7
Charles Howell III 37-42_79 +8
