Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Genesis Invitational Scores

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 9:10 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 7,040; Par: 71
First Round

Sam Burns 31-33_64

Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-34_66

Max Homa 34-32_66

Wyndham Clark 34-33_67

Patrick Cantlay 31-36_67

Joaquin Niemann 35-32_67

Matt Jones 33-34_67

Scottie Scheffler 31-36_67

Tyler McCumber 33-34_67

Alex Noren 34-33_67

Jason Kokrak 33-34_67

Dustin Johnson 32-36_68

Francesco Molinari 33-35_68

        Read more Sports News news.

Keegan Bradley 33-35_68

Talor Gooch 35-33_68

Brooks Koepka 34-34_68

Sebastián Muñoz 33-35_68

Jordan Spieth 34-34_68

Cameron Tringale 32-37_69

Will Zalatoris 35-34_69

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Mackenzie Hughes 32-37_69

Charley Hoffman 33-36_69

Adam Scott 34-35_69

Tyler Duncan 34-35_69

Adam Long 33-36_69

Andrew Landry 36-33_69

Jim Furyk 35-34_69

Cameron Smith 34-35_69

Lanto Griffin 34-35_69

Wesley Bryan 33-36_69

Marc Leishman 34-35_69

Russell Henley 34-35_69

Tae Hoon Kim 37-32_69

Sepp Straka 32-38_70

Harold Varner III 34-36_70

Troy Merritt 34-36_70

Jon Rahm 34-36_70

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35_70

Matthew NeSmith 35-35_70

Richy Werenski 35-35_70

Willie Mack III 35-35_70

Luke List 34-36_70

Kevin Na 35-35_70

J.B. Holmes 34-36_70

Rickie Fowler 34-36_70

Kyle Stanley 33-37_70

Camilo Villegas 35-36_71

C.T. Pan 35-36_71

Ryan Armour 35-36_71

Bubba Watson 34-37_71

Sung Kang 34-37_71

Tony Finau 37-34_71

Matthew Wolff 37-34_71

Hideki Matsuyama 36-35_71

Brandt Snedeker 37-34_71

Viktor Hovland 34-37_71

Lucas Glover 36-35_71

Adam Hadwin 35-36_71

Abraham Ancer 34-37_71

Doug Ghim 35-36_71

Cameron Davis 32-39_71

Scott Harrington 36-35_71

Branden Grace 35-36_71

Andrew Putnam 35-36_71

Xander Schauffele 36-35_71

Matt Kuchar 34-37_71

Pat Perez 35-36_71

Brendan Steele 35-36_71

Si Woo Kim 35-36_71

Patrick Rodgers 35-36_71

Maverick McNealy 35-37_72

Danny Lee 36-36_72

Kevin Streelman 36-36_72

Brendon Todd 35-37_72

Corey Conners 35-37_72

Emiliano Grillo 36-36_72

Vaughn Taylor 36-36_72

Tom Hoge 36-36_72

Brian Harman 35-37_72

Henrik Norlander 36-36_72

Nick Taylor 36-36_72

Austin Cook 36-36_72

Brian Gay 36-36_72

Sergio Garcia 37-35_72

Collin Morikawa 34-39_73

Stewart Cink 37-36_73

Scott Piercy 36-37_73

Michael Thompson 34-39_73

Robert Streb 38-35_73

Robby Shelton 34-39_73

Peter Malnati 34-39_73

Rory McIlroy 35-38_73

Russell Knox 38-35_73

Nate Lashley 38-35_73

Jim Herman 36-37_73

Chez Reavie 36-37_73

Gary Woodland 35-38_73

Bo Hoag 35-38_73

Joel Dahmen 37-37_74

Denny McCarthy 37-37_74

James Hahn 36-38_74

Mark Hubbard 35-39_74

Doc Redman 37-37_74

J.T. Poston 34-40_74

Charl Schwartzel 35-40_75

Martin Laird 36-39_75

Dylan Frittelli 37-38_75

John Augenstein 36-39_75

Angus Flanagan 39-36_75

Harry Higgs 34-41_75

Bryson DeChambeau 37-38_75

Carlos Ortiz 40-35_75

Brian Stuard 40-35_75

Padraig Harrington 35-40_75

Xinjun Zhang 34-42_76

Tim Widing 39-37_76

Justin Thomas 38-39_77

Jimmy Walker 38-40_78

Tyler Strafaci 39-39_78

Charles Howell III 37-42_79

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing