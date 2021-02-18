PGA Tour Genesis Invitational Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Riviera Country Club
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 7,040; Par: 71
|First Round
Sam Burns 31-33_64
Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-34_66
Max Homa 34-32_66
Wyndham Clark 34-33_67
Patrick Cantlay 31-36_67
Joaquin Niemann 35-32_67
Matt Jones 33-34_67
Scottie Scheffler 31-36_67
Tyler McCumber 33-34_67
Alex Noren 34-33_67
Jason Kokrak 33-34_67
Dustin Johnson 32-36_68
Francesco Molinari 33-35_68
Keegan Bradley 33-35_68
Talor Gooch 35-33_68
Brooks Koepka 34-34_68
Sebastián Muñoz 33-35_68
Jordan Spieth 34-34_68
Cameron Tringale 32-37_69
Will Zalatoris 35-34_69
Mackenzie Hughes 32-37_69
Charley Hoffman 33-36_69
Adam Scott 34-35_69
Tyler Duncan 34-35_69
Adam Long 33-36_69
Andrew Landry 36-33_69
Jim Furyk 35-34_69
Cameron Smith 34-35_69
Lanto Griffin 34-35_69
Wesley Bryan 33-36_69
Marc Leishman 34-35_69
Russell Henley 34-35_69
Tae Hoon Kim 37-32_69
Sepp Straka 32-38_70
Harold Varner III 34-36_70
Troy Merritt 34-36_70
Jon Rahm 34-36_70
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-35_70
Matthew NeSmith 35-35_70
Richy Werenski 35-35_70
Willie Mack III 35-35_70
Luke List 34-36_70
Kevin Na 35-35_70
J.B. Holmes 34-36_70
Rickie Fowler 34-36_70
Kyle Stanley 33-37_70
Camilo Villegas 35-36_71
C.T. Pan 35-36_71
Ryan Armour 35-36_71
Bubba Watson 34-37_71
Sung Kang 34-37_71
Tony Finau 37-34_71
Matthew Wolff 37-34_71
Hideki Matsuyama 36-35_71
Brandt Snedeker 37-34_71
Viktor Hovland 34-37_71
Lucas Glover 36-35_71
Adam Hadwin 35-36_71
Abraham Ancer 34-37_71
Doug Ghim 35-36_71
Cameron Davis 32-39_71
Scott Harrington 36-35_71
Branden Grace 35-36_71
Andrew Putnam 35-36_71
Xander Schauffele 36-35_71
Matt Kuchar 34-37_71
Pat Perez 35-36_71
Brendan Steele 35-36_71
Si Woo Kim 35-36_71
Patrick Rodgers 35-36_71
Maverick McNealy 35-37_72
Danny Lee 36-36_72
Kevin Streelman 36-36_72
Brendon Todd 35-37_72
Corey Conners 35-37_72
Emiliano Grillo 36-36_72
Vaughn Taylor 36-36_72
Tom Hoge 36-36_72
Brian Harman 35-37_72
Henrik Norlander 36-36_72
Nick Taylor 36-36_72
Austin Cook 36-36_72
Brian Gay 36-36_72
Sergio Garcia 37-35_72
Collin Morikawa 34-39_73
Stewart Cink 37-36_73
Scott Piercy 36-37_73
Michael Thompson 34-39_73
Robert Streb 38-35_73
Robby Shelton 34-39_73
Peter Malnati 34-39_73
Rory McIlroy 35-38_73
Russell Knox 38-35_73
Nate Lashley 38-35_73
Jim Herman 36-37_73
Chez Reavie 36-37_73
Gary Woodland 35-38_73
Bo Hoag 35-38_73
Joel Dahmen 37-37_74
Denny McCarthy 37-37_74
James Hahn 36-38_74
Mark Hubbard 35-39_74
Doc Redman 37-37_74
J.T. Poston 34-40_74
Charl Schwartzel 35-40_75
Martin Laird 36-39_75
Dylan Frittelli 37-38_75
John Augenstein 36-39_75
Angus Flanagan 39-36_75
Harry Higgs 34-41_75
Bryson DeChambeau 37-38_75
Carlos Ortiz 40-35_75
Brian Stuard 40-35_75
Padraig Harrington 35-40_75
Xinjun Zhang 34-42_76
Tim Widing 39-37_76
Justin Thomas 38-39_77
Jimmy Walker 38-40_78
Tyler Strafaci 39-39_78
Charles Howell III 37-42_79
Comments