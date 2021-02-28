PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Par Scores

|Sunday
|At The Grand Reserve Country Club
|Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
|Final Round
Branden Grace (300), $540,000 67-68-68-66_269 -19
Jhonattan Vegas (165), $327,000 68-68-69-65_270 -18
Rafael Campos (93), $177,000 66-69-67-70_272 -16
Grayson Murray (93), $177,000 71-66-65-70_272 -16
Brice Garnett (63), $115,875 67-71-70-65_273 -15
Andrew Putnam (63), $115,875 67-70-67-69_273 -15
Rob Oppenheim (48), $91,125 68-70-69-67_274 -14
Cameron Percy (48), $91,125 67-69-67-71_274 -14
Ted Potter, Jr. (48), $91,125 69-69-67-69_274 -14
Brandon Wu, $91,125 66-67-71-70_274 -14
Ryan Brehm (36), $72,750 68-71-69-67_275 -13
Emiliano Grillo (36), $72,750 71-68-71-65_275 -13
Lee Hodges, $60,750 66-72-69-69_276 -12
Wes Roach (32), $60,750 69-70-70-67_276 -12
Fabián Gómez (29), $45,750 66-71-71-69_277 -11
Joohyung Kim, $45,750 71-66-73-67_277 -11
Nelson Ledesma (29), $45,750 69-67-68-73_277 -11
Thomas Pieters, $45,750 69-67-71-70_277 -11
Chase Seiffert (29), $45,750 68-70-72-67_277 -11
Bo Van Pelt (29), $45,750 71-72-67-67_277 -11
Vincent Whaley (29), $45,750 72-69-68-68_277 -11
Greg Chalmers (23), $28,950 66-68-76-68_278 -10
Seamus Power (23), $28,950 69-70-67-72_278 -10
Roger Sloan (23), $28,950 70-69-71-68_278 -10
Josh Teater (23), $28,950 67-73-68-70_278 -10
D.J. Trahan (23), $28,950 70-68-73-67_278 -10
Will Gordon (19), $22,350 73-70-69-67_279 -9
Adam Schenk (19), $22,350 69-70-73-67_279 -9
Tim Wilkinson (19), $22,350 69-68-74-68_279 -9
Aaron Baddeley (16), $18,780 70-70-71-69_280 -8
Bill Haas (16), $18,780 70-72-70-68_280 -8
Patrick Rodgers (16), $18,780 73-68-73-66_280 -8
Andres Romero (16), $18,780 72-68-72-68_280 -8
Xinjun Zhang (16), $18,780 70-72-69-69_280 -8
Byeong Hun An (12), $15,263 72-70-68-71_281 -7
Charlie Beljan (12), $15,263 70-71-68-72_281 -7
Ian Poulter (12), $15,263 71-70-69-71_281 -7
Justin Suh, $15,263 73-68-70-70_281 -7
Bronson Burgoon (8), $10,962 71-70-70-71_282 -6
Jonathan Byrd (8), $10,962 72-68-72-70_282 -6
Roberto Castro (8), $10,962 69-73-71-69_282 -6
Lucas Glover (8), $10,962 68-69-73-72_282 -6
Anirban Lahiri (8), $10,962 70-71-71-70_282 -6
Bryson Nimmer, $10,962 72-71-70-69_282 -6
Davis Riley, $10,962 70-72-69-71_282 -6
Sam Ryder (8), $10,962 73-70-68-71_282 -6
Vaughn Taylor (8), $10,962 71-72-71-68_282 -6
Peter Uihlein (8), $10,962 69-70-70-73_282 -6
Jason Bohn (5), $7,635 68-71-72-72_283 -5
Joseph Bramlett (5), $7,635 71-72-73-67_283 -5
Satoshi Kodaira (5), $7,635 70-71-70-72_283 -5
Kristoffer Ventura (5), $7,635 70-71-73-69_283 -5
Ryan Blaum (4), $7,062 69-72-71-72_284 -4
Scott Brown (4), $7,062 71-68-73-72_284 -4
David Lingmerth (4), $7,062 68-70-72-74_284 -4
Taylor Pendrith, $7,062 66-73-72-73_284 -4
Dalton Ward, $7,062 67-71-74-72_284 -4
Paul Barjon, $6,750 72-69-73-71_285 -3
Edward Figueroa, $6,750 73-70-69-73_285 -3
Michael Gellerman (3), $6,750 71-72-71-71_285 -3
Padraig Harrington (3), $6,750 70-72-73-70_285 -3
Stephan Jaeger, $6,750 71-71-71-72_285 -3
Mark Anderson (3), $6,510 67-72-75-72_286 -2
Michael Gligic (3), $6,510 72-70-74-70_286 -2
Dylan Meyer, $6,510 69-74-71-72_286 -2
Will Cannon, $6,360 73-68-74-72_287 -1
Zack Sucher (2), $6,360 72-71-74-70_287 -1
Tommy Gainey (2), $6,150 65-76-74-73_288 E
Richard S. Johnson (2), $6,150 71-72-72-73_288 E
George McNeill (2), $6,150 75-67-75-71_288 E
Marcelo Rozo, $6,150 72-71-74-71_288 E
J.J. Spaun (2), $6,150 68-74-73-73_288 E
Ben Martin (2), $5,970 73-70-75-71_289 +1
Michael Kim (2), $5,910 68-75-76-71_290 +2
John Senden (2), $5,850 70-72-76-73_291 +3
