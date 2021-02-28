Trending:
PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Par Scores

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:20 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At The Grand Reserve Country Club
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
Final Round

Branden Grace (300), $540,000 67-68-68-66_269  -19

Jhonattan Vegas (165), $327,000 68-68-69-65_270  -18

Rafael Campos (93), $177,000 66-69-67-70_272  -16

Grayson Murray (93), $177,000 71-66-65-70_272  -16

Brice Garnett (63), $115,875 67-71-70-65_273  -15

Andrew Putnam (63), $115,875 67-70-67-69_273  -15

Rob Oppenheim (48), $91,125 68-70-69-67_274  -14

Cameron Percy (48), $91,125 67-69-67-71_274  -14

Ted Potter, Jr. (48), $91,125 69-69-67-69_274  -14

Brandon Wu, $91,125 66-67-71-70_274  -14

Ryan Brehm (36), $72,750 68-71-69-67_275  -13

Emiliano Grillo (36), $72,750 71-68-71-65_275  -13

Lee Hodges, $60,750 66-72-69-69_276  -12

Wes Roach (32), $60,750 69-70-70-67_276  -12

Fabián Gómez (29), $45,750 66-71-71-69_277  -11

Joohyung Kim, $45,750 71-66-73-67_277  -11

Nelson Ledesma (29), $45,750 69-67-68-73_277  -11

Thomas Pieters, $45,750 69-67-71-70_277  -11

Chase Seiffert (29), $45,750 68-70-72-67_277  -11

Bo Van Pelt (29), $45,750 71-72-67-67_277  -11

Vincent Whaley (29), $45,750 72-69-68-68_277  -11

Greg Chalmers (23), $28,950 66-68-76-68_278  -10

Seamus Power (23), $28,950 69-70-67-72_278  -10

Roger Sloan (23), $28,950 70-69-71-68_278  -10

Josh Teater (23), $28,950 67-73-68-70_278  -10

D.J. Trahan (23), $28,950 70-68-73-67_278  -10

Will Gordon (19), $22,350 73-70-69-67_279   -9

Adam Schenk (19), $22,350 69-70-73-67_279   -9

Tim Wilkinson (19), $22,350 69-68-74-68_279   -9

Aaron Baddeley (16), $18,780 70-70-71-69_280   -8

Bill Haas (16), $18,780 70-72-70-68_280   -8

Patrick Rodgers (16), $18,780 73-68-73-66_280   -8

Andres Romero (16), $18,780 72-68-72-68_280   -8

Xinjun Zhang (16), $18,780 70-72-69-69_280   -8

Byeong Hun An (12), $15,263 72-70-68-71_281   -7

Charlie Beljan (12), $15,263 70-71-68-72_281   -7

Ian Poulter (12), $15,263 71-70-69-71_281   -7

Justin Suh, $15,263 73-68-70-70_281   -7

Bronson Burgoon (8), $10,962 71-70-70-71_282   -6

Jonathan Byrd (8), $10,962 72-68-72-70_282   -6

Roberto Castro (8), $10,962 69-73-71-69_282   -6

Lucas Glover (8), $10,962 68-69-73-72_282   -6

Anirban Lahiri (8), $10,962 70-71-71-70_282   -6

Bryson Nimmer, $10,962 72-71-70-69_282   -6

Davis Riley, $10,962 70-72-69-71_282   -6

Sam Ryder (8), $10,962 73-70-68-71_282   -6

Vaughn Taylor (8), $10,962 71-72-71-68_282   -6

Peter Uihlein (8), $10,962 69-70-70-73_282   -6

Jason Bohn (5), $7,635 68-71-72-72_283   -5

Joseph Bramlett (5), $7,635 71-72-73-67_283   -5

Satoshi Kodaira (5), $7,635 70-71-70-72_283   -5

Kristoffer Ventura (5), $7,635 70-71-73-69_283   -5

Ryan Blaum (4), $7,062 69-72-71-72_284   -4

Scott Brown (4), $7,062 71-68-73-72_284   -4

David Lingmerth (4), $7,062 68-70-72-74_284   -4

Taylor Pendrith, $7,062 66-73-72-73_284   -4

Dalton Ward, $7,062 67-71-74-72_284   -4

Paul Barjon, $6,750 72-69-73-71_285   -3

Edward Figueroa, $6,750 73-70-69-73_285   -3

Michael Gellerman (3), $6,750 71-72-71-71_285   -3

Padraig Harrington (3), $6,750 70-72-73-70_285   -3

Stephan Jaeger, $6,750 71-71-71-72_285   -3

Mark Anderson (3), $6,510 67-72-75-72_286   -2

Michael Gligic (3), $6,510 72-70-74-70_286   -2

Dylan Meyer, $6,510 69-74-71-72_286   -2

Will Cannon, $6,360 73-68-74-72_287   -1

Zack Sucher (2), $6,360 72-71-74-70_287   -1

Tommy Gainey (2), $6,150 65-76-74-73_288    E

Richard S. Johnson (2), $6,150 71-72-72-73_288    E

George McNeill (2), $6,150 75-67-75-71_288    E

Marcelo Rozo, $6,150 72-71-74-71_288    E

J.J. Spaun (2), $6,150 68-74-73-73_288    E

Ben Martin (2), $5,970 73-70-75-71_289   +1

Michael Kim (2), $5,910 68-75-76-71_290   +2

John Senden (2), $5,850 70-72-76-73_291   +3

