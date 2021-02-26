PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Par Scores

Friday At The Grand Reserve Country Club Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72 Second Round

Brandon Wu 66-67_133 -11

Greg Chalmers 66-68_134 -10

Branden Grace 67-68_135 -9

Rafael Campos 66-69_135 -9

Jhonattan Vegas 68-68_136 -8

Cameron Percy 67-69_136 -8

Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136 -8

Thomas Pieters 69-67_136 -8

Lucas Glover 68-69_137 -7

Tim Wilkinson 69-68_137 -7

Andrew Putnam 67-70_137 -7

Fabián Gómez 66-71_137 -7

Grayson Murray 71-66_137 -7

Joohyung Kim 71-66_137 -7

D.J. Trahan 70-68_138 -6

Ted Potter, Jr. 69-69_138 -6

Rob Oppenheim 68-70_138 -6

Dalton Ward 67-71_138 -6

Brice Garnett 67-71_138 -6

David Lingmerth 68-70_138 -6

Chase Seiffert 68-70_138 -6

Lee Hodges 66-72_138 -6

Peter Uihlein 69-70_139 -5

Adam Schenk 69-70_139 -5

Emiliano Grillo 71-68_139 -5

Scott Brown 71-68_139 -5

Mark Anderson 67-72_139 -5

Ryan Brehm 68-71_139 -5

Wes Roach 69-70_139 -5

Jason Bohn 68-71_139 -5

Seamus Power 69-70_139 -5

Taylor Pendrith 66-73_139 -5

Roger Sloan 70-69_139 -5

Aaron Baddeley 70-70_140 -4

Andres Romero 72-68_140 -4

Jonathan Byrd 72-68_140 -4

Josh Teater 67-73_140 -4

Tommy Gainey 65-76_141 -3

Ian Poulter 71-70_141 -3

Kristoffer Ventura 70-71_141 -3

Justin Suh 73-68_141 -3

Paul Barjon 72-69_141 -3

Will Cannon 73-68_141 -3

Ryan Blaum 69-72_141 -3

Bronson Burgoon 71-70_141 -3

Patrick Rodgers 73-68_141 -3

Satoshi Kodaira 70-71_141 -3

Anirban Lahiri 70-71_141 -3

Vincent Whaley 72-69_141 -3

Charlie Beljan 70-71_141 -3

Roberto Castro 69-73_142 -2

John Senden 70-72_142 -2

Xinjun Zhang 70-72_142 -2

Byeong Hun An 72-70_142 -2

George McNeill 75-67_142 -2

Bill Haas 70-72_142 -2

J.J. Spaun 68-74_142 -2

Padraig Harrington 70-72_142 -2

Stephan Jaeger 71-71_142 -2

Davis Riley 70-72_142 -2

Michael Gligic 72-70_142 -2

Sam Ryder 73-70_143 -1

Edward Figueroa 73-70_143 -1

Richard S. Johnson 71-72_143 -1

Marcelo Rozo 72-71_143 -1

Zack Sucher 72-71_143 -1

Dylan Meyer 69-74_143 -1

Bo Van Pelt 71-72_143 -1

Vaughn Taylor 71-72_143 -1

Michael Kim 68-75_143 -1

Ben Martin 73-70_143 -1

Will Gordon 73-70_143 -1

Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143 -1

Bryson Nimmer 72-71_143 -1

Michael Gellerman 71-72_143 -1

The following players failed to make the cut.

Mito Pereira 70-74_144 E

Ian Holt 73-71_144 E

Mark Hensby 75-69_144 E

Chris Nido 74-70_144 E

D.A. Points 71-73_144 E

Robert Garrigus 66-78_144 E

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-71_144 E

Ollie Schniederjans 74-71_145 +1

Shawn Stefani 78-67_145 +1

Sangmoon Bae 73-72_145 +1

Johnson Wagner 69-76_145 +1

Ricky Barnes 72-73_145 +1

Derek Ernst 76-69_145 +1

David Hearn 74-71_145 +1

Frank Lickliter II 75-70_145 +1

Daniel Chopra 74-71_145 +1

Ted Purdy 73-72_145 +1

Rhein Gibson 72-74_146 +2

Nick Watney 74-72_146 +2

Tom Lewis 70-76_146 +2

J.J. Henry 74-72_146 +2

Sebastian Cappelen 73-73_146 +2

Eric Axley 73-73_146 +2

Greyson Sigg 73-73_146 +2

Arjun Atwal 71-76_147 +3

Chris Baker 75-72_147 +3

Brandon Hagy 75-72_147 +3

Beau Hossler 77-70_147 +3

Matt Every 71-76_147 +3

Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-73_147 +3

John Rollins 70-78_148 +4

Jonathan Kaye 75-73_148 +4

Brendon de Jonge 77-71_148 +4

Hunter Mahan 75-73_148 +4

Chris Couch 75-73_148 +4

Omar Uresti 73-75_148 +4

John Merrick 73-76_149 +5

Parker McLachlin 77-72_149 +5

Tyler Collet 74-75_149 +5

Matt Wallace 76-73_149 +5

Donnie Trosper 71-78_149 +5

Heath Slocum 77-72_149 +5

Stephen Stallings Jr. 78-71_149 +5

Carl Pettersson 74-76_150 +6

Ben Taylor 71-79_150 +6

Kramer Hickok 78-72_150 +6

Carson Young 79-72_151 +7

Dicky Pride 76-75_151 +7

Marcos Montenegro 72-79_151 +7

Dominic Bozzelli 75-77_152 +8

Roberto Nieves 76-76_152 +8

Will MacKenzie 79-75_154 +10

Smylie Kaufman 80-74_154 +10

Zach Smith 79-76_155 +11

Carlos Franco 79-77_156 +12

Martin Trainer 76-82_158 +14

Robert Allenby 81-77_158 +14

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.