PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Par Scores

|Friday
|At The Grand Reserve Country Club
|Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
|Second Round
Brandon Wu 66-67_133 -11
Greg Chalmers 66-68_134 -10
Branden Grace 67-68_135 -9
Rafael Campos 66-69_135 -9
Jhonattan Vegas 68-68_136 -8
Cameron Percy 67-69_136 -8
Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136 -8
Thomas Pieters 69-67_136 -8
Lucas Glover 68-69_137 -7
Tim Wilkinson 69-68_137 -7
Andrew Putnam 67-70_137 -7
Fabián Gómez 66-71_137 -7
Grayson Murray 71-66_137 -7
Joohyung Kim 71-66_137 -7
D.J. Trahan 70-68_138 -6
Ted Potter, Jr. 69-69_138 -6
Rob Oppenheim 68-70_138 -6
Dalton Ward 67-71_138 -6
Brice Garnett 67-71_138 -6
David Lingmerth 68-70_138 -6
Chase Seiffert 68-70_138 -6
Lee Hodges 66-72_138 -6
Peter Uihlein 69-70_139 -5
Adam Schenk 69-70_139 -5
Emiliano Grillo 71-68_139 -5
Scott Brown 71-68_139 -5
Mark Anderson 67-72_139 -5
Ryan Brehm 68-71_139 -5
Wes Roach 69-70_139 -5
Jason Bohn 68-71_139 -5
Seamus Power 69-70_139 -5
Taylor Pendrith 66-73_139 -5
Roger Sloan 70-69_139 -5
Aaron Baddeley 70-70_140 -4
Andres Romero 72-68_140 -4
Jonathan Byrd 72-68_140 -4
Josh Teater 67-73_140 -4
Tommy Gainey 65-76_141 -3
Ian Poulter 71-70_141 -3
Kristoffer Ventura 70-71_141 -3
Justin Suh 73-68_141 -3
Paul Barjon 72-69_141 -3
Will Cannon 73-68_141 -3
Ryan Blaum 69-72_141 -3
Bronson Burgoon 71-70_141 -3
Patrick Rodgers 73-68_141 -3
Satoshi Kodaira 70-71_141 -3
Anirban Lahiri 70-71_141 -3
Vincent Whaley 72-69_141 -3
Charlie Beljan 70-71_141 -3
Roberto Castro 69-73_142 -2
John Senden 70-72_142 -2
Xinjun Zhang 70-72_142 -2
Byeong Hun An 72-70_142 -2
George McNeill 75-67_142 -2
Bill Haas 70-72_142 -2
J.J. Spaun 68-74_142 -2
Padraig Harrington 70-72_142 -2
Stephan Jaeger 71-71_142 -2
Davis Riley 70-72_142 -2
Michael Gligic 72-70_142 -2
Sam Ryder 73-70_143 -1
Edward Figueroa 73-70_143 -1
Richard S. Johnson 71-72_143 -1
Marcelo Rozo 72-71_143 -1
Zack Sucher 72-71_143 -1
Dylan Meyer 69-74_143 -1
Bo Van Pelt 71-72_143 -1
Vaughn Taylor 71-72_143 -1
Michael Kim 68-75_143 -1
Ben Martin 73-70_143 -1
Will Gordon 73-70_143 -1
Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143 -1
Bryson Nimmer 72-71_143 -1
Michael Gellerman 71-72_143 -1
The following players failed to make the cut.
Mito Pereira 70-74_144 E
Ian Holt 73-71_144 E
Mark Hensby 75-69_144 E
Chris Nido 74-70_144 E
D.A. Points 71-73_144 E
Robert Garrigus 66-78_144 E
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-71_144 E
Ollie Schniederjans 74-71_145 +1
Shawn Stefani 78-67_145 +1
Sangmoon Bae 73-72_145 +1
Johnson Wagner 69-76_145 +1
Ricky Barnes 72-73_145 +1
Derek Ernst 76-69_145 +1
David Hearn 74-71_145 +1
Frank Lickliter II 75-70_145 +1
Daniel Chopra 74-71_145 +1
Ted Purdy 73-72_145 +1
Rhein Gibson 72-74_146 +2
Nick Watney 74-72_146 +2
Tom Lewis 70-76_146 +2
J.J. Henry 74-72_146 +2
Sebastian Cappelen 73-73_146 +2
Eric Axley 73-73_146 +2
Greyson Sigg 73-73_146 +2
Arjun Atwal 71-76_147 +3
Chris Baker 75-72_147 +3
Brandon Hagy 75-72_147 +3
Beau Hossler 77-70_147 +3
Matt Every 71-76_147 +3
Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-73_147 +3
John Rollins 70-78_148 +4
Jonathan Kaye 75-73_148 +4
Brendon de Jonge 77-71_148 +4
Hunter Mahan 75-73_148 +4
Chris Couch 75-73_148 +4
Omar Uresti 73-75_148 +4
John Merrick 73-76_149 +5
Parker McLachlin 77-72_149 +5
Tyler Collet 74-75_149 +5
Matt Wallace 76-73_149 +5
Donnie Trosper 71-78_149 +5
Heath Slocum 77-72_149 +5
Stephen Stallings Jr. 78-71_149 +5
Carl Pettersson 74-76_150 +6
Ben Taylor 71-79_150 +6
Kramer Hickok 78-72_150 +6
Carson Young 79-72_151 +7
Dicky Pride 76-75_151 +7
Marcos Montenegro 72-79_151 +7
Dominic Bozzelli 75-77_152 +8
Roberto Nieves 76-76_152 +8
Will MacKenzie 79-75_154 +10
Smylie Kaufman 80-74_154 +10
Zach Smith 79-76_155 +11
Carlos Franco 79-77_156 +12
Martin Trainer 76-82_158 +14
Robert Allenby 81-77_158 +14
