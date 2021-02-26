PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Scores

Friday At The Grand Reserve Country Club Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72 Second Round

Brandon Wu 66-67_133

Greg Chalmers 66-68_134

Branden Grace 67-68_135

Rafael Campos 66-69_135

Jhonattan Vegas 68-68_136

Cameron Percy 67-69_136

Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136

Thomas Pieters 69-67_136

Lucas Glover 68-69_137

Tim Wilkinson 69-68_137

Andrew Putnam 67-70_137

Fabián Gómez 66-71_137

Grayson Murray 71-66_137

Joohyung Kim 71-66_137

D.J. Trahan 70-68_138

Ted Potter, Jr. 69-69_138

Rob Oppenheim 68-70_138

Dalton Ward 67-71_138

Brice Garnett 67-71_138

David Lingmerth 68-70_138

Chase Seiffert 68-70_138

Lee Hodges 66-72_138

Peter Uihlein 69-70_139

Adam Schenk 69-70_139

Emiliano Grillo 71-68_139

Scott Brown 71-68_139

Mark Anderson 67-72_139

Ryan Brehm 68-71_139

Wes Roach 69-70_139

Jason Bohn 68-71_139

Seamus Power 69-70_139

Taylor Pendrith 66-73_139

Roger Sloan 70-69_139

Aaron Baddeley 70-70_140

Andres Romero 72-68_140

Jonathan Byrd 72-68_140

Josh Teater 67-73_140

Tommy Gainey 65-76_141

Ian Poulter 71-70_141

Kristoffer Ventura 70-71_141

Justin Suh 73-68_141

Paul Barjon 72-69_141

Will Cannon 73-68_141

Ryan Blaum 69-72_141

Bronson Burgoon 71-70_141

Patrick Rodgers 73-68_141

Satoshi Kodaira 70-71_141

Anirban Lahiri 70-71_141

Vincent Whaley 72-69_141

Charlie Beljan 70-71_141

Roberto Castro 69-73_142

John Senden 70-72_142

Xinjun Zhang 70-72_142

Byeong Hun An 72-70_142

George McNeill 75-67_142

Bill Haas 70-72_142

J.J. Spaun 68-74_142

Padraig Harrington 70-72_142

Stephan Jaeger 71-71_142

Davis Riley 70-72_142

Michael Gligic 72-70_142

Sam Ryder 73-70_143

Edward Figueroa 73-70_143

Richard S. Johnson 71-72_143

Marcelo Rozo 72-71_143

Zack Sucher 72-71_143

Dylan Meyer 69-74_143

Bo Van Pelt 71-72_143

Vaughn Taylor 71-72_143

Michael Kim 68-75_143

Ben Martin 73-70_143

Will Gordon 73-70_143

Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143

Bryson Nimmer 72-71_143

Michael Gellerman 71-72_143

The following players failed to make the cut.

Mito Pereira 70-74_144

Ian Holt 73-71_144

Mark Hensby 75-69_144

Chris Nido 74-70_144

D.A. Points 71-73_144

Robert Garrigus 66-78_144

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-71_144

Ollie Schniederjans 74-71_145

Shawn Stefani 78-67_145

Sangmoon Bae 73-72_145

Johnson Wagner 69-76_145

Ricky Barnes 72-73_145

Derek Ernst 76-69_145

David Hearn 74-71_145

Frank Lickliter II 75-70_145

Daniel Chopra 74-71_145

Ted Purdy 73-72_145

Rhein Gibson 72-74_146

Nick Watney 74-72_146

Tom Lewis 70-76_146

J.J. Henry 74-72_146

Sebastian Cappelen 73-73_146

Eric Axley 73-73_146

Greyson Sigg 73-73_146

Arjun Atwal 71-76_147

Chris Baker 75-72_147

Brandon Hagy 75-72_147

Beau Hossler 77-70_147

Matt Every 71-76_147

Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-73_147

John Rollins 70-78_148

Jonathan Kaye 75-73_148

Brendon de Jonge 77-71_148

Hunter Mahan 75-73_148

Chris Couch 75-73_148

Omar Uresti 73-75_148

John Merrick 73-76_149

Parker McLachlin 77-72_149

Tyler Collet 74-75_149

Matt Wallace 76-73_149

Donnie Trosper 71-78_149

Heath Slocum 77-72_149

Stephen Stallings Jr. 78-71_149

Carl Pettersson 74-76_150

Ben Taylor 71-79_150

Kramer Hickok 78-72_150

Carson Young 79-72_151

Dicky Pride 76-75_151

Marcos Montenegro 72-79_151

Dominic Bozzelli 75-77_152

Roberto Nieves 76-76_152

Will MacKenzie 79-75_154

Smylie Kaufman 80-74_154

Zach Smith 79-76_155

Carlos Franco 79-77_156

Martin Trainer 76-82_158

Robert Allenby 81-77_158

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.