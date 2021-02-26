PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At The Grand Reserve Country Club
|Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
|Second Round
Brandon Wu 66-67_133
Greg Chalmers 66-68_134
Branden Grace 67-68_135
Rafael Campos 66-69_135
Jhonattan Vegas 68-68_136
Cameron Percy 67-69_136
Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136
Thomas Pieters 69-67_136
Lucas Glover 68-69_137
Tim Wilkinson 69-68_137
Andrew Putnam 67-70_137
Fabián Gómez 66-71_137
Grayson Murray 71-66_137
Joohyung Kim 71-66_137
D.J. Trahan 70-68_138
Ted Potter, Jr. 69-69_138
Rob Oppenheim 68-70_138
Dalton Ward 67-71_138
Brice Garnett 67-71_138
David Lingmerth 68-70_138
Chase Seiffert 68-70_138
Lee Hodges 66-72_138
Peter Uihlein 69-70_139
Adam Schenk 69-70_139
Emiliano Grillo 71-68_139
Scott Brown 71-68_139
Mark Anderson 67-72_139
Ryan Brehm 68-71_139
Wes Roach 69-70_139
Jason Bohn 68-71_139
Seamus Power 69-70_139
Taylor Pendrith 66-73_139
Roger Sloan 70-69_139
Aaron Baddeley 70-70_140
Andres Romero 72-68_140
Jonathan Byrd 72-68_140
Josh Teater 67-73_140
Tommy Gainey 65-76_141
Ian Poulter 71-70_141
Kristoffer Ventura 70-71_141
Justin Suh 73-68_141
Paul Barjon 72-69_141
Will Cannon 73-68_141
Ryan Blaum 69-72_141
Bronson Burgoon 71-70_141
Patrick Rodgers 73-68_141
Satoshi Kodaira 70-71_141
Anirban Lahiri 70-71_141
Vincent Whaley 72-69_141
Charlie Beljan 70-71_141
Roberto Castro 69-73_142
John Senden 70-72_142
Xinjun Zhang 70-72_142
Byeong Hun An 72-70_142
George McNeill 75-67_142
Bill Haas 70-72_142
J.J. Spaun 68-74_142
Padraig Harrington 70-72_142
Stephan Jaeger 71-71_142
Davis Riley 70-72_142
Michael Gligic 72-70_142
Sam Ryder 73-70_143
Edward Figueroa 73-70_143
Richard S. Johnson 71-72_143
Marcelo Rozo 72-71_143
Zack Sucher 72-71_143
Dylan Meyer 69-74_143
Bo Van Pelt 71-72_143
Vaughn Taylor 71-72_143
Michael Kim 68-75_143
Ben Martin 73-70_143
Will Gordon 73-70_143
Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143
Bryson Nimmer 72-71_143
Michael Gellerman 71-72_143
The following players failed to make the cut.
Mito Pereira 70-74_144
Ian Holt 73-71_144
Mark Hensby 75-69_144
Chris Nido 74-70_144
D.A. Points 71-73_144
Robert Garrigus 66-78_144
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-71_144
Ollie Schniederjans 74-71_145
Shawn Stefani 78-67_145
Sangmoon Bae 73-72_145
Johnson Wagner 69-76_145
Ricky Barnes 72-73_145
Derek Ernst 76-69_145
David Hearn 74-71_145
Frank Lickliter II 75-70_145
Daniel Chopra 74-71_145
Ted Purdy 73-72_145
Rhein Gibson 72-74_146
Nick Watney 74-72_146
Tom Lewis 70-76_146
J.J. Henry 74-72_146
Sebastian Cappelen 73-73_146
Eric Axley 73-73_146
Greyson Sigg 73-73_146
Arjun Atwal 71-76_147
Chris Baker 75-72_147
Brandon Hagy 75-72_147
Beau Hossler 77-70_147
Matt Every 71-76_147
Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-73_147
John Rollins 70-78_148
Jonathan Kaye 75-73_148
Brendon de Jonge 77-71_148
Hunter Mahan 75-73_148
Chris Couch 75-73_148
Omar Uresti 73-75_148
John Merrick 73-76_149
Parker McLachlin 77-72_149
Tyler Collet 74-75_149
Matt Wallace 76-73_149
Donnie Trosper 71-78_149
Heath Slocum 77-72_149
Stephen Stallings Jr. 78-71_149
Carl Pettersson 74-76_150
Ben Taylor 71-79_150
Kramer Hickok 78-72_150
Carson Young 79-72_151
Dicky Pride 76-75_151
Marcos Montenegro 72-79_151
Dominic Bozzelli 75-77_152
Roberto Nieves 76-76_152
Will MacKenzie 79-75_154
Smylie Kaufman 80-74_154
Zach Smith 79-76_155
Carlos Franco 79-77_156
Martin Trainer 76-82_158
Robert Allenby 81-77_158
