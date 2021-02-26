On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Scores

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:10 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At The Grand Reserve Country Club
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
Second Round

Brandon Wu 66-67_133

Greg Chalmers 66-68_134

Branden Grace 67-68_135

Rafael Campos 66-69_135

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jhonattan Vegas 68-68_136

Cameron Percy 67-69_136

Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136

Thomas Pieters 69-67_136

Lucas Glover 68-69_137

Tim Wilkinson 69-68_137

Andrew Putnam 67-70_137

Fabián Gómez 66-71_137

        Read more Sports News news.

Grayson Murray 71-66_137

Joohyung Kim 71-66_137

D.J. Trahan 70-68_138

Ted Potter, Jr. 69-69_138

Rob Oppenheim 68-70_138

Dalton Ward 67-71_138

Brice Garnett 67-71_138

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

David Lingmerth 68-70_138

Chase Seiffert 68-70_138

Lee Hodges 66-72_138

Peter Uihlein 69-70_139

Adam Schenk 69-70_139

Emiliano Grillo 71-68_139

Scott Brown 71-68_139

Mark Anderson 67-72_139

Ryan Brehm 68-71_139

Wes Roach 69-70_139

Jason Bohn 68-71_139

Seamus Power 69-70_139

Taylor Pendrith 66-73_139

Roger Sloan 70-69_139

Aaron Baddeley 70-70_140

Andres Romero 72-68_140

Jonathan Byrd 72-68_140

Josh Teater 67-73_140

Tommy Gainey 65-76_141

Ian Poulter 71-70_141

Kristoffer Ventura 70-71_141

Justin Suh 73-68_141

Paul Barjon 72-69_141

Will Cannon 73-68_141

Ryan Blaum 69-72_141

Bronson Burgoon 71-70_141

Patrick Rodgers 73-68_141

Satoshi Kodaira 70-71_141

Anirban Lahiri 70-71_141

Vincent Whaley 72-69_141

Charlie Beljan 70-71_141

Roberto Castro 69-73_142

John Senden 70-72_142

Xinjun Zhang 70-72_142

Byeong Hun An 72-70_142

George McNeill 75-67_142

Bill Haas 70-72_142

J.J. Spaun 68-74_142

Padraig Harrington 70-72_142

Stephan Jaeger 71-71_142

Davis Riley 70-72_142

Michael Gligic 72-70_142

Sam Ryder 73-70_143

Edward Figueroa 73-70_143

Richard S. Johnson 71-72_143

Marcelo Rozo 72-71_143

Zack Sucher 72-71_143

Dylan Meyer 69-74_143

Bo Van Pelt 71-72_143

Vaughn Taylor 71-72_143

Michael Kim 68-75_143

Ben Martin 73-70_143

Will Gordon 73-70_143

Joseph Bramlett 71-72_143

Bryson Nimmer 72-71_143

Michael Gellerman 71-72_143

The following players failed to make the cut.

Mito Pereira 70-74_144

Ian Holt 73-71_144

Mark Hensby 75-69_144

Chris Nido 74-70_144

D.A. Points 71-73_144

Robert Garrigus 66-78_144

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 73-71_144

Ollie Schniederjans 74-71_145

Shawn Stefani 78-67_145

Sangmoon Bae 73-72_145

Johnson Wagner 69-76_145

Ricky Barnes 72-73_145

Derek Ernst 76-69_145

David Hearn 74-71_145

Frank Lickliter II 75-70_145

Daniel Chopra 74-71_145

Ted Purdy 73-72_145

Rhein Gibson 72-74_146

Nick Watney 74-72_146

Tom Lewis 70-76_146

J.J. Henry 74-72_146

Sebastian Cappelen 73-73_146

Eric Axley 73-73_146

Greyson Sigg 73-73_146

Arjun Atwal 71-76_147

Chris Baker 75-72_147

Brandon Hagy 75-72_147

Beau Hossler 77-70_147

Matt Every 71-76_147

Sebastián L. Saavedra 74-73_147

John Rollins 70-78_148

Jonathan Kaye 75-73_148

Brendon de Jonge 77-71_148

Hunter Mahan 75-73_148

Chris Couch 75-73_148

Omar Uresti 73-75_148

John Merrick 73-76_149

Parker McLachlin 77-72_149

Tyler Collet 74-75_149

Matt Wallace 76-73_149

Donnie Trosper 71-78_149

Heath Slocum 77-72_149

Stephen Stallings Jr. 78-71_149

Carl Pettersson 74-76_150

Ben Taylor 71-79_150

Kramer Hickok 78-72_150

Carson Young 79-72_151

Dicky Pride 76-75_151

Marcos Montenegro 72-79_151

Dominic Bozzelli 75-77_152

Roberto Nieves 76-76_152

Will MacKenzie 79-75_154

Smylie Kaufman 80-74_154

Zach Smith 79-76_155

Carlos Franco 79-77_156

Martin Trainer 76-82_158

Robert Allenby 81-77_158

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|23 Transform 2021
2|24 Virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium
2|25 15th Annual Biometrics for Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species