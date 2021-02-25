PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At The Grand Reserve Country Club
|Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
|First Round
Tommy Gainey 33-32_65
Robert Garrigus 33-33_66
Rafael Campos 33-33_66
Taylor Pendrith 33-33_66
Lee Hodges 32-34_66
Greg Chalmers 30-36_66
Fabián Gómez 34-32_66
Brandon Wu 33-33_66
Brice Garnett 31-36_67
Josh Teater 33-34_67
Branden Grace 35-32_67
Cameron Percy 33-34_67
Andrew Putnam 35-32_67
Mark Anderson 34-33_67
Dalton Ward 33-34_67
J.J. Spaun 34-34_68
Michael Kim 33-35_68
David Lingmerth 32-36_68
Chase Seiffert 34-34_68
Lucas Glover 33-35_68
Jhonattan Vegas 34-34_68
Rob Oppenheim 34-34_68
Ryan Brehm 36-32_68
Jason Bohn 33-35_68
Ryan Blaum 34-35_69
Johnson Wagner 35-34_69
Seamus Power 32-37_69
Thomas Pieters 34-35_69
Nelson Ledesma 34-35_69
Roberto Castro 35-34_69
Peter Uihlein 33-36_69
Tim Wilkinson 34-35_69
Adam Schenk 35-34_69
Ted Potter, Jr. 36-33_69
Wes Roach 36-33_69
Dylan Meyer 36-33_69
Tom Lewis 36-34_70
Padraig Harrington 35-35_70
Satoshi Kodaira 36-34_70
Anirban Lahiri 33-37_70
Davis Riley 33-37_70
Roger Sloan 38-32_70
Charlie Beljan 36-34_70
Aaron Baddeley 35-35_70
D.J. Trahan 32-38_70
Xinjun Zhang 34-36_70
John Senden 35-35_70
Bill Haas 35-35_70
John Rollins 36-34_70
Kristoffer Ventura 37-33_70
Mito Pereira 35-35_70
Bronson Burgoon 37-34_71
Bo Van Pelt 36-35_71
D.A. Points 35-36_71
Grayson Murray 37-34_71
Vaughn Taylor 36-35_71
Matt Every 35-36_71
Joseph Bramlett 35-36_71
Stephan Jaeger 35-36_71
Ben Taylor 33-38_71
Michael Gellerman 34-37_71
Joohyung Kim 33-38_71
Ian Poulter 36-35_71
Emiliano Grillo 36-35_71
Scott Brown 37-34_71
Arjun Atwal 35-36_71
Richard S. Johnson 36-35_71
Donnie Trosper 35-36_71
Jonathan Byrd 34-38_72
Ricky Barnes 37-35_72
Bryson Nimmer 34-38_72
Michael Gligic 37-35_72
Vincent Whaley 35-37_72
Byeong Hun An 34-38_72
Paul Barjon 36-36_72
Zack Sucher 38-34_72
Marcelo Rozo 39-33_72
Marcos Montenegro 38-34_72
Andres Romero 35-37_72
Rhein Gibson 34-38_72
Sangmoon Bae 36-37_73
Patrick Rodgers 37-36_73
Will Gordon 37-36_73
Ben Martin 36-37_73
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-39_73
Sebastian Cappelen 35-38_73
Ted Purdy 38-35_73
Greyson Sigg 36-37_73
Eric Axley 38-35_73
Omar Uresti 37-36_73
John Merrick 36-37_73
Sam Ryder 35-38_73
Edward Figueroa 35-38_73
Justin Suh 36-37_73
Ian Holt 37-36_73
Will Cannon 39-34_73
Nick Watney 37-37_74
David Hearn 36-38_74
Daniel Chopra 38-36_74
J.J. Henry 36-38_74
Sebastián L. Saavedra 40-34_74
Ollie Schniederjans 36-38_74
Tyler Collet 36-38_74
Carl Pettersson 37-37_74
Chris Nido 35-39_74
Hunter Mahan 37-38_75
Frank Lickliter II 37-38_75
Chris Couch 39-36_75
George McNeill 37-38_75
Jonathan Kaye 37-38_75
Dominic Bozzelli 36-39_75
Chris Baker 37-38_75
Brandon Hagy 36-39_75
Mark Hensby 36-39_75
Derek Ernst 37-39_76
Roberto Nieves 38-38_76
Martin Trainer 37-39_76
Matt Wallace 36-40_76
Dicky Pride 36-40_76
Brendon de Jonge 37-40_77
Beau Hossler 40-37_77
Parker McLachlin 38-39_77
Heath Slocum 40-37_77
Kramer Hickok 35-43_78
Stephen Stallings Jr. 41-37_78
Shawn Stefani 38-40_78
Carlos Franco 39-40_79
Carson Young 39-40_79
Will MacKenzie 40-39_79
Zach Smith 40-39_79
Smylie Kaufman 40-40_80
Robert Allenby 41-40_81
