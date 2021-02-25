Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Scores

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 5:57 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At The Grand Reserve Country Club
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 72
First Round

Tommy Gainey 33-32_65

Robert Garrigus 33-33_66

Rafael Campos 33-33_66

Taylor Pendrith 33-33_66

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lee Hodges 32-34_66

Greg Chalmers 30-36_66

Fabián Gómez 34-32_66

Brandon Wu 33-33_66

Brice Garnett 31-36_67

Josh Teater 33-34_67

Branden Grace 35-32_67

Cameron Percy 33-34_67

        Read more Sports News news.

Andrew Putnam 35-32_67

Mark Anderson 34-33_67

Dalton Ward 33-34_67

J.J. Spaun 34-34_68

Michael Kim 33-35_68

David Lingmerth 32-36_68

Chase Seiffert 34-34_68

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Lucas Glover 33-35_68

Jhonattan Vegas 34-34_68

Rob Oppenheim 34-34_68

Ryan Brehm 36-32_68

Jason Bohn 33-35_68

Ryan Blaum 34-35_69

Johnson Wagner 35-34_69

Seamus Power 32-37_69

Thomas Pieters 34-35_69

Nelson Ledesma 34-35_69

Roberto Castro 35-34_69

Peter Uihlein 33-36_69

Tim Wilkinson 34-35_69

Adam Schenk 35-34_69

Ted Potter, Jr. 36-33_69

Wes Roach 36-33_69

Dylan Meyer 36-33_69

Tom Lewis 36-34_70

Padraig Harrington 35-35_70

Satoshi Kodaira 36-34_70

Anirban Lahiri 33-37_70

Davis Riley 33-37_70

Roger Sloan 38-32_70

Charlie Beljan 36-34_70

Aaron Baddeley 35-35_70

D.J. Trahan 32-38_70

Xinjun Zhang 34-36_70

John Senden 35-35_70

Bill Haas 35-35_70

John Rollins 36-34_70

Kristoffer Ventura 37-33_70

Mito Pereira 35-35_70

Bronson Burgoon 37-34_71

Bo Van Pelt 36-35_71

D.A. Points 35-36_71

Grayson Murray 37-34_71

Vaughn Taylor 36-35_71

Matt Every 35-36_71

Joseph Bramlett 35-36_71

Stephan Jaeger 35-36_71

Ben Taylor 33-38_71

Michael Gellerman 34-37_71

Joohyung Kim 33-38_71

Ian Poulter 36-35_71

Emiliano Grillo 36-35_71

Scott Brown 37-34_71

Arjun Atwal 35-36_71

Richard S. Johnson 36-35_71

Donnie Trosper 35-36_71

Jonathan Byrd 34-38_72

Ricky Barnes 37-35_72

Bryson Nimmer 34-38_72

Michael Gligic 37-35_72

Vincent Whaley 35-37_72

Byeong Hun An 34-38_72

Paul Barjon 36-36_72

Zack Sucher 38-34_72

Marcelo Rozo 39-33_72

Marcos Montenegro 38-34_72

Andres Romero 35-37_72

Rhein Gibson 34-38_72

Sangmoon Bae 36-37_73

Patrick Rodgers 37-36_73

Will Gordon 37-36_73

Ben Martin 36-37_73

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-39_73

Sebastian Cappelen 35-38_73

Ted Purdy 38-35_73

Greyson Sigg 36-37_73

Eric Axley 38-35_73

Omar Uresti 37-36_73

John Merrick 36-37_73

Sam Ryder 35-38_73

Edward Figueroa 35-38_73

Justin Suh 36-37_73

Ian Holt 37-36_73

Will Cannon 39-34_73

Nick Watney 37-37_74

David Hearn 36-38_74

Daniel Chopra 38-36_74

J.J. Henry 36-38_74

Sebastián L. Saavedra 40-34_74

Ollie Schniederjans 36-38_74

Tyler Collet 36-38_74

Carl Pettersson 37-37_74

Chris Nido 35-39_74

Hunter Mahan 37-38_75

Frank Lickliter II 37-38_75

Chris Couch 39-36_75

George McNeill 37-38_75

Jonathan Kaye 37-38_75

Dominic Bozzelli 36-39_75

Chris Baker 37-38_75

Brandon Hagy 36-39_75

Mark Hensby 36-39_75

Derek Ernst 37-39_76

Roberto Nieves 38-38_76

Martin Trainer 37-39_76

Matt Wallace 36-40_76

Dicky Pride 36-40_76

Brendon de Jonge 37-40_77

Beau Hossler 40-37_77

Parker McLachlin 38-39_77

Heath Slocum 40-37_77

Kramer Hickok 35-43_78

Stephen Stallings Jr. 41-37_78

Shawn Stefani 38-40_78

Carlos Franco 39-40_79

Carson Young 39-40_79

Will MacKenzie 40-39_79

Zach Smith 40-39_79

Smylie Kaufman 40-40_80

Robert Allenby 41-40_81

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species