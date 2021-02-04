PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,266; Par: 71
|First Round
Matthew NeSmith 33-30_63 -8
Mark Hubbard 32-31_63 -8
Nate Lashley 31-33_64 -7
Sam Burns 32-32_64 -7
Steve Stricker 33-32_65 -6
Tom Hoge 33-33_66 -5
Xander Schauffele 33-33_66 -5
Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_66 -5
Keegan Bradley 31-35_66 -5
Billy Horschel 34-32_66 -5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-32_66 -5
James Hahn 34-33_67 -4
Carlos Ortiz 31-36_67 -4
Andrew Putnam 33-34_67 -4
Bo Hoag 32-35_67 -4
Scott Stallings 36-31_67 -4
Scottie Scheffler 33-34_67 -4
Adam Hadwin 32-35_67 -4
Michael Kim 32-35_67 -4
Jordan Spieth 35-32_67 -4
Matt Jones 33-35_68 -3
Russell Knox 31-37_68 -3
Brooks Koepka 35-33_68 -3
J.T. Poston 33-35_68 -3
Zach Johnson 35-33_68 -3
Satoshi Kodaira 34-34_68 -3
Cameron Champ 34-34_68 -3
Kevin Streelman 33-35_68 -3
Henrik Norlander 35-33_68 -3
Harold Varner III 34-34_68 -3
John Huh 36-32_68 -3
Jon Rahm 33-35_68 -3
Matthew Wolff 32-36_68 -3
Ryan Armour 35-33_68 -3
Brendon Todd 33-35_68 -3
Nick Hardy 34-34_68 -3
Emiliano Grillo 34-35_69 -2
Byeong Hun An 35-34_69 -2
Daniel Berger 34-35_69 -2
Max Homa 34-35_69 -2
Patton Kizzire 33-36_69 -2
Richy Werenski 34-35_69 -2
Pat Perez 36-33_69 -2
Louis Oosthuizen 34-35_69 -2
Bo Van Pelt 35-34_69 -2
Stewart Cink 33-36_69 -2
Chez Reavie 32-37_69 -2
Corey Conners 34-35_69 -2
Matt Kuchar 33-36_69 -2
Sam Ryder 33-37_70 -1
Jamie Lovemark 34-36_70 -1
Will Gordon 34-36_70 -1
Ryan Palmer 35-35_70 -1
Rory McIlroy 34-36_70 -1
Jimmy Walker 35-35_70 -1
Nick Taylor 35-35_70 -1
Ryan Moore 35-35_70 -1
Brian Stuard 34-36_70 -1
Denny McCarthy 35-35_70 -1
Chris Kirk 35-35_70 -1
Beau Hossler 37-33_70 -1
Justin Thomas 33-37_70 -1
Brendan Steele 32-38_70 -1
Grayson Murray 35-35_70 -1
Brice Garnett 37-33_70 -1
Michael Thompson 35-35_70 -1
Tom Lewis 31-39_70 -1
Talor Gooch 33-37_70 -1
Xinjun Zhang 31-39_70 -1
Kyle Stanley 35-36_71 E
Will Zalatoris 34-37_71 E
Si Woo Kim 35-36_71 E
Bubba Watson 36-35_71 E
Jason Day 36-35_71 E
Austin Cook 37-34_71 E
Brian Harman 34-37_71 E
Charley Hoffman 34-37_71 E
Russell Henley 34-37_71 E
Padraig Harrington 33-38_71 E
Jerry Kelly 36-35_71 E
Hideki Matsuyama 35-36_71 E
Dylan Frittelli 33-38_71 E
C.T. Pan 34-37_71 E
Sepp Straka 34-37_71 E
Cameron Tringale 33-38_71 E
Scott Harrington 35-37_72 +1
Lucas Glover 37-35_72 +1
Luke List 35-37_72 +1
Scott Brown 37-35_72 +1
Sungjae Im 36-36_72 +1
Jason Dufner 37-35_72 +1
Brian Gay 35-37_72 +1
J.B. Holmes 34-38_72 +1
Kevin Stadler 35-37_72 +1
Adam Schenk 35-37_72 +1
Wyndham Clark 36-36_72 +1
Charl Schwartzel 37-35_72 +1
Patrick Rodgers 34-38_72 +1
Harris English 36-36_72 +1
Adam Long 35-37_72 +1
Robert Streb 37-35_72 +1
Doc Redman 36-36_72 +1
Kelly Kraft 37-35_72 +1
Robby Shelton 32-40_72 +1
Mark Anguiano 36-36_72 +1
Davis Riley 34-38_72 +1
Jesse Mueller 36-36_72 +1
Luke Donald 34-39_73 +2
Erik van Rooyen 36-37_73 +2
Vaughn Taylor 33-40_73 +2
Kevin Tway 38-35_73 +2
Webb Simpson 35-38_73 +2
Martin Laird 36-37_73 +2
Vincent Whaley 34-39_73 +2
Camilo Villegas 35-39_74 +3
Rickie Fowler 39-35_74 +3
Hunter Mahan 35-39_74 +3
Danny Lee 37-37_74 +3
Troy Merritt 36-38_74 +3
Tyler Duncan 34-40_74 +3
Aaron Wise 40-34_74 +3
Joel Dahmen 36-39_75 +4
Keith Mitchell 38-37_75 +4
Harry Higgs 38-37_75 +4
William McGirt 35-40_75 +4
Martin Trainer 37-38_75 +4
Gary Woodland 40-36_76 +5
John Augenstein 36-40_76 +5
Rory Sabbatini 37-40_77 +6
Hudson Swafford 36-41_77 +6
Sung Kang 37-40_77 +6
Sebastián Muñoz 36-42_78 +7
