PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Second Round
Xander Schauffele 66-64_130 -12
Steve Stricker 65-66_131 -11
Keegan Bradley 66-65_131 -11
Scottie Scheffler 67-65_132 -10
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66_132 -10
Sam Burns 64-68_132 -10
Nate Lashley 64-69_133 -9
Billy Horschel 66-68_134 -8
Jordan Spieth 67-67_134 -8
James Hahn 67-67_134 -8
Matthew NeSmith 63-71_134 -8
Brooks Koepka 68-66_134 -8
J.T. Poston 68-66_134 -8
Patton Kizzire 69-65_134 -8
Carlos Ortiz 67-67_134 -8
Justin Thomas 70-65_135 -7
Cameron Tringale 71-64_135 -7
Nick Hardy 68-67_135 -7
Lucas Glover 72-63_135 -7
Kevin Streelman 68-67_135 -7
Louis Oosthuizen 69-67_136 -6
Harold Varner III 68-68_136 -6
Bo Van Pelt 69-67_136 -6
Matt Kuchar 69-67_136 -6
Andrew Putnam 67-69_136 -6
Mark Hubbard 63-73_136 -6
Adam Hadwin 67-70_137 -5
Jon Rahm 68-69_137 -5
Brendan Steele 70-67_137 -5
Corey Conners 69-68_137 -5
Ted Potter, Jr. 66-71_137 -5
Brendon Todd 68-69_137 -5
Will Zalatoris 71-66_137 -5
Sam Ryder 70-67_137 -5
Matt Jones 68-69_137 -5
Si Woo Kim 71-66_137 -5
Russell Knox 68-69_137 -5
Rory McIlroy 70-67_137 -5
Scott Stallings 67-70_137 -5
Russell Henley 71-67_138 -4
Webb Simpson 73-65_138 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 71-67_138 -4
Michael Kim 67-71_138 -4
Grayson Murray 70-68_138 -4
Robby Shelton 72-66_138 -4
Davis Riley 72-66_138 -4
Byeong Hun An 69-69_138 -4
Kyle Stanley 71-67_138 -4
Ryan Palmer 70-68_138 -4
Zach Johnson 68-70_138 -4
Max Homa 69-69_138 -4
Richy Werenski 69-69_138 -4
Bo Hoag 67-71_138 -4
Brian Stuard 70-68_138 -4
Stewart Cink 69-70_139 -3
Matthew Wolff 68-71_139 -3
Aaron Wise 74-65_139 -3
Xinjun Zhang 70-69_139 -3
Emiliano Grillo 69-70_139 -3
Luke List 72-67_139 -3
Sungjae Im 72-67_139 -3
Bubba Watson 71-68_139 -3
Satoshi Kodaira 68-71_139 -3
Brian Harman 71-68_139 -3
Henrik Norlander 68-71_139 -3
Wyndham Clark 72-67_139 -3
|Missed the cut
Denny McCarthy 70-70_140 -2
Beau Hossler 70-70_140 -2
Jerry Kelly 71-69_140 -2
Dylan Frittelli 71-69_140 -2
Adam Long 72-68_140 -2
Ryan Armour 68-72_140 -2
Brice Garnett 70-70_140 -2
Doc Redman 72-68_140 -2
Sepp Straka 71-69_140 -2
Kelly Kraft 72-68_140 -2
Jesse Mueller 72-68_140 -2
Joel Dahmen 75-65_140 -2
Tom Hoge 66-74_140 -2
Daniel Berger 69-71_140 -2
Nick Taylor 70-70_140 -2
Pat Perez 69-71_140 -2
Charley Hoffman 71-69_140 -2
Erik van Rooyen 73-67_140 -2
Danny Lee 74-67_141 -1
Kevin Tway 73-68_141 -1
Harris English 72-69_141 -1
Michael Thompson 70-71_141 -1
Tom Lewis 70-71_141 -1
C.T. Pan 71-70_141 -1
Talor Gooch 70-71_141 -1
Rory Sabbatini 77-64_141 -1
Jason Day 71-70_141 -1
Jason Dufner 72-69_141 -1
Austin Cook 71-70_141 -1
John Huh 68-74_142 E
Patrick Rodgers 72-70_142 E
Chez Reavie 69-73_142 E
Robert Streb 72-70_142 E
Mark Anguiano 72-70_142 E
Scott Brown 72-70_142 E
Rickie Fowler 74-68_142 E
Cameron Champ 68-74_142 E
Luke Donald 73-69_142 E
Adam Schenk 72-70_142 E
Charl Schwartzel 72-71_143 +1
Vaughn Taylor 73-70_143 +1
Troy Merritt 74-69_143 +1
Gary Woodland 76-67_143 +1
Keith Mitchell 75-68_143 +1
Jimmy Walker 70-73_143 +1
J.B. Holmes 72-71_143 +1
Harry Higgs 75-68_143 +1
Chris Kirk 70-74_144 +2
Padraig Harrington 71-73_144 +2
Tyler Duncan 74-70_144 +2
Martin Laird 73-71_144 +2
Scott Harrington 72-72_144 +2
Will Gordon 70-74_144 +2
William McGirt 75-70_145 +3
Jamie Lovemark 70-75_145 +3
Camilo Villegas 74-71_145 +3
Sung Kang 77-68_145 +3
Vincent Whaley 73-73_146 +4
Brian Gay 72-74_146 +4
Kevin Stadler 72-74_146 +4
Ryan Moore 70-76_146 +4
Hunter Mahan 74-74_148 +6
Martin Trainer 75-73_148 +6
Hudson Swafford 77-73_150 +8
John Augenstein 76-75_151 +9
Sebastián Muñoz 78-73_151 +9
