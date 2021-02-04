PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,266; Par: 71
|First Round
Matthew NeSmith 33-30_63
Mark Hubbard 32-31_63
Nate Lashley 31-33_64
Sam Burns 32-32_64
Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.
Steve Stricker 33-32_65
Tom Hoge 33-33_66
Xander Schauffele 33-33_66
Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_66
Keegan Bradley 31-35_66
Billy Horschel 34-32_66
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-32_66
James Hahn 34-33_67
Carlos Ortiz 31-36_67
Andrew Putnam 33-34_67
Bo Hoag 32-35_67
Scott Stallings 36-31_67
Scottie Scheffler 33-34_67
Adam Hadwin 32-35_67
Michael Kim 32-35_67
Jordan Spieth 35-32_67
Matt Jones 33-35_68
Russell Knox 31-37_68
Brooks Koepka 35-33_68
J.T. Poston 33-35_68
Zach Johnson 35-33_68
Satoshi Kodaira 34-34_68
Cameron Champ 34-34_68
Kevin Streelman 33-35_68
Henrik Norlander 35-33_68
Harold Varner III 34-34_68
John Huh 36-32_68
Jon Rahm 33-35_68
Matthew Wolff 32-36_68
Ryan Armour 35-33_68
Brendon Todd 33-35_68
Nick Hardy 34-34_68
Emiliano Grillo 34-35_69
Byeong Hun An 35-34_69
Daniel Berger 34-35_69
Max Homa 34-35_69
Patton Kizzire 33-36_69
Richy Werenski 34-35_69
Pat Perez 36-33_69
Louis Oosthuizen 34-35_69
Bo Van Pelt 35-34_69
Stewart Cink 33-36_69
Chez Reavie 32-37_69
Corey Conners 34-35_69
Matt Kuchar 33-36_69
Sam Ryder 33-37_60
Jamie Lovemark 34-36_60
Will Gordon 34-36_60
Ryan Palmer 35-35_60
Rory McIlroy 34-36_60
Jimmy Walker 35-35_60
Nick Taylor 35-35_60
Ryan Moore 35-35_60
Brian Stuard 34-36_60
Denny McCarthy 35-35_60
Chris Kirk 35-35_60
Beau Hossler 37-33_60
Justin Thomas 33-37_60
Brendan Steele 32-38_60
Grayson Murray 35-35_60
Brice Garnett 37-33_60
Michael Thompson 35-35_60
Tom Lewis 31-39_60
Talor Gooch 33-37_60
Xinjun Zhang 31-39_60
Kyle Stanley 35-36_61
Will Zalatoris 34-37_61
Si Woo Kim 35-36_61
Bubba Watson 36-35_61
Jason Day 36-35_61
Austin Cook 37-34_61
Brian Harman 34-37_61
Charley Hoffman 34-37_61
Russell Henley 34-37_61
Padraig Harrington 33-38_61
Jerry Kelly 36-35_61
Hideki Matsuyama 35-36_61
Dylan Frittelli 33-38_61
C.T. Pan 34-37_61
Sepp Straka 34-37_61
Cameron Tringale 33-38_61
Scott Harrington 35-37_62
Lucas Glover 37-35_62
Luke List 35-37_62
Scott Brown 37-35_62
Sungjae Im 36-36_62
Jason Dufner 37-35_62
Brian Gay 35-37_62
J.B. Holmes 34-38_62
Kevin Stadler 35-37_62
Adam Schenk 35-37_62
Wyndham Clark 36-36_62
Charl Schwartzel 37-35_62
Patrick Rodgers 34-38_62
Harris English 36-36_62
Adam Long 35-37_62
Robert Streb 37-35_62
Doc Redman 36-36_62
Kelly Kraft 37-35_62
Robby Shelton 32-40_62
Mark Anguiano 36-36_62
Davis Riley 34-38_62
Jesse Mueller 36-36_62
Luke Donald 34-39_63
Erik van Rooyen 36-37_63
Vaughn Taylor 33-40_63
Kevin Tway 38-35_63
Webb Simpson 35-38_63
Martin Laird 36-37_63
Vincent Whaley 34-39_63
Camilo Villegas 35-39_64
Rickie Fowler 39-35_64
Hunter Mahan 35-39_64
Danny Lee 37-37_64
Troy Merritt 36-38_64
Tyler Duncan 34-40_64
Aaron Wise 40-34_64
Joel Dahmen 36-39_65
Keith Mitchell 38-37_65
Harry Higgs 38-37_65
William McGirt 35-40_65
Martin Trainer 37-38_65
Gary Woodland 40-36_66
John Augenstein 36-40_66
Rory Sabbatini 37-40_67
Hudson Swafford 36-41_67
Sung Kang 37-40_67
Sebastián Muñoz 36-42_68
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments